Biofilms Treatment Market to reach USD 2.4 billion by the end of 2025.

The rising prevalence of chronic, surgical, and traumatic wounds and the increasing incidence of burn injuries are the major factors driving the growth of biofilms treatment market.

What the Market Looks Like?

Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, the global biofilms treatment market is estimated to reach USD 2.4 billion by the end of 2025. North America accounted for the largest share of this market majorly due to the increasing incidence of chronic wounds, rising healthcare expenditure, the introduction of novel and specialty biofilm management products, and the presence of major market players in this region.

Based on products, the biofilms treatment market is segmented into debridement equipment; gauzes and dressings; gels, ointments, and sprays; wipes, pads, and lavage solutions; and grafts and matrices. The gauzes and dressings segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the ability of antimicrobial products to remove, prevent, and manage biofilms.

Based on the wound type, the biofilms treatment market is segmented into surgical and traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and burns and other open wounds. The surgical and traumatic wounds segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing prevalence of diabetes and the increasing number of surgical procedures performed.

What Drives the Market?

The growth of the global market for biofilms treatment is primarily influenced by the following factors:

Growing prevalence of chronic, surgical, and traumatic wounds

High incidence of obesity

Growing geriatric population

Increasing prevalence of diabetes

Increase in the number of surgical wounds and SSIs

Increasing number of traumatic wounds

Increasing incidence of burn injuries

Geographical Region

On the basis of region, the biofilms treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the biofilms treatment market. The large share of this market can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic wounds, rising healthcare expenditure, the introduction of novel and specialty biofilm management products, and the presence of major market players in this region.

Key Market Players

Prominent players in the biofilms treatment market include Smith & Nephew (UK), MiMedx Group Inc. (US), ConvaTec Group plc (UK), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Mölnlycke Healthcare AB (Sweden), Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Medline Industries Inc. (US), Acelity (US), Misonix (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (US), Kerecis (Iceland), Welcare Industries S.p.A (Italy), Medaxis AG (Switzerland), PulseCare Medical (US), Arobella Medical, LLC (UK), RLS Global AB (Sweden), Mil Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India).

