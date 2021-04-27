Market in MEA is estimated to witness a robust CAGR of ~9% during 2019 – 2029

Global sales of airsoft guns reached 2.7 million units in 2018, according to a recent market research study of Fact.MR. The report has projected ~6% annual growth in the airsoft guns sales volume towards the end of 2019, indicating healthy growth prospects of the airsoft guns industry over the next few years.

With rising proclivity of the millennial generation for leisure sports, strongly backed by increasing discretionary purchases, it is highly likely that the demand for airsoft guns and other shooting sport gear will experience a robust hike in years to come.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1429

The study opines that electric-powered airsoft guns continue to witness increased adoption over spring-powered and gas-powered variants, attributing to their selective fire capabilities. Moreover, electric-powered airsoft guns can be leveraged for both semi and fully automatic operations, unlike the rest two counterparts. Manufacturers are thus likely to maintain their focus on innovations in electric airsoft guns, banking on their successful track record on the basis of ‘customization’.

Growing traction for fully automatic and highly upgraded guns that have adequate metal gearbox internals covered in strong polycarbonate, continue to uplift the revenue share of electric-powered airsoft guns in the market, which was ~40% in 2018. With end users seeking guns that can be readily upgraded to increase the rate of fire, electric-powered airsoft guns will continue to witness a spike in sales in the forthcoming years.

Over 70% Sales Upheld by Individual Buyers

The study opines that the shifting focus of individuals, specifically from millennial generation and Gen X, continues to significantly contribute to the growth of the airsoft guns market, owing to their growing enthusiasm for airsoft. In line with the increasing number of individual buyers who collectively accounted for sales of over a million units of airsoft guns in 2018,

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1429

manufacturing companies are zooming in the focus on the needs of individual consumers, to reformulate their growth strategies. The demand for customized paint jobs on airsoft guns is likely to gather momentum as an aftersales service, hinting a new focal point for market players in the airsoft guns landscape.

Gains Remain Concentrated in North America & Europe

The study opines that North America, trailed by Europe, holds substantial revenue share in the airsoft guns market. Growing popularity of team sports has been inducing the individual involvement in airsoft games, which in turn is invariably pointing towards an influx of opportunities for stakeholders in these regions. The lucrativeness of North America airsoft guns market is further estimated to remain intact, as the region holds maximum number of airsoft fields in the world. Moreover, increasing individual participation in recreational sports, in North America and Europe, has been augmenting the number of airsofters, uplifting the sales prospects of airsoft guns in these highly regulated regions.

Airsoft guns manufacturers in developing countries, such as China and South Korea, have shifted their focus to reputed online sales channels who are the key distributers in North America, which has been the prime market for airsoft sport. This falls in line with the regulations on sale and unlicensed use of airsoft guns in various regions. As per Fact.MR’s analysis, third party online sales have been driving significant gains in the airsoft guns market, which are likely to account for ~45% sales in 2019, followed by specialty stores.

The study also anticipates a significant role of social media in the development of airsoft guns market in coming years, attributed to the gradually developing focus of leading market partakers on leveraging these channels for targeting other recreational team sports and activities for higher gains.

This Fact.MR study offers a long-term perspective of the airsoft guns market for the duration 2019 to 2029. The airsoft guns market is projected to register a volume CAGR of ~7% through 2029.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1429/S

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583