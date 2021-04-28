Proactive Security Market expected to grow with the CAGR of 15.1%

As per report “Proactive Security Market by Solution (Risk and Vulnerability Management, AMP, Security Analytics, Security Monitoring, Security Orchestration, and Attack Simulation), Service, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023”, the proactive security market size is expected to grow from USD 20.66 billion in 2018 to USD 41.77 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period.

Strategic shift toward proactive security due to increasing sophistication in attacking techniques, rising need to manage stringent regulations and compliances, and increasing adoption of IoT, smart mobile devices, and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trends are encouraging organizations to deploy proactive security solutions.

Browse

71 market data Tables

44 Figures

174 Pages

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/proactive-security-market-245866614.html

The security analytics segment is expected to play a key role in the proactive security market.

The security analytics solution is expected to play a key role in the proactive security market and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With the increasing number of cyber threats and vulnerabilities in network infrastructure, the need for security analytics is also growing rapidly. It also helps organizations meet the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Sarbanes–Oxley Act (SOX), and other regulatory compliances.

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

In the proactive security market, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher rate, as SMEs are more vunerable to internal and external data breaches. With the adoption of proactive security solutions, organizations can effectively maintain and secure critical information from data breaches.

North America is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

Due to the presence of a large number of proactive security vendors, North America is expected to have the largest market size in the global proactive security market, whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The increasing need for security against increasing cyber attacks, and rise in the number of smartphone users are driving the adoption of proactive security solutions across the globe. Furthermore, the proactive security market in Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America is expected to grow, due to the increasing usage of cloud computing, expanding retail and banking sectors, and rising importance of regulatory compliances.

Major vendors in the proactive security market include IBM (US), Symantec (US), McAfee (US), FireEye (US), Cisco (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), FireMon (US), LogRhythm (US), CyberSponse (US), RSA Security (US), Rapid7 (US), Demisto (US), ThreatConnect (US), Phantom (US), Securonix (US), Corvil (Ireland), Qualys (US), Siemplify (US), Skybox Security (US), Centrify (US), Oracle (US), Swimlane (US), AlienVault (US), Trustwave (US), and Aricent (US).