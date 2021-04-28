Proctortrack and Edsby announce partnership to deliver online test integrity for K-12 in Canada

New York, NY, 2021-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Proctortrack, a trusted identity verification and online remote proctoring company, announced a partnership with Edsby, a next-generation LMS for K-12, to deliver online exam integrity across Canada.

Proctortrack provides automated remote proctoring for distance learners taking tests online as a fully integrated multi-factor biometrics behavioral application. Proctortrack replicates traditional testing centers’ security while giving students the flexibility to take proctored tests at home, with the ease of automation and complete scalability.

“We are excited to provide exam integrity to one of the most innovative and popular learning management systems in Canada,” says Mr. Rahul Siddharth, COO/Co-founder, Proctortrack.“Maintaining academic integrity in an online era is essential now more than ever. Online degrees and certifications need valid student verification and true authentication while holding equal value to traditional brick-and-mortar degrees and certificate programs. To confirm these standards, we feel that this partnership with Edsby is a significant step to meeting the needs of educators. We are looking forward to helping build together with Edsby the future of K-12.”

“Proctortrack is an ideal solution for Edsby’s clients looking for true identity verification that easily integrates into our learning platform,” says John Myers, Co-founder & CEO, Edsby. ” We see this association as the great way forward for our customers who want an identity verification system that ensures exam integrity.”

About Proctortrack:

Proctortrack by Verificient offers the world’s most advanced live proctoring and automated proctoring solutions to deliver quality and price leadership at scale. Proctortrack provides five unique levels of proctoring:

ProctorLock: Web Browser Lock

ProctorAuto: 100% Automated Remote Proctoring

Proctortrack QA: 99% Accuracy with our QA hybrid model

ProctorLive AI: Live Proctoring with AI

ProctorDIY: Do-It-Yourself instructor-driven proctoring

To learn more, visit www.proctortrack.com

About Edsby:

Edsby is a next generation K-12 learning management system (LMS) with the broadest set of capabilities available in a single application made just for the specific needs of K-12. It goes beyond other LMSes, enabling improved teaching effectiveness and student success in and out of the classroom. Edsby features modern assessment and reporting, time saving tools for teachers, analytics and more for the full spectrum of K-6 and 7-12 within a familiar, social-style user experience. Edsby has received more than 60 industry awards and distinctions.

More information at https://edsby.com/.