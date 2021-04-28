International conference WealthPro Russia Moscow 2021

Russia, Moscow, 2021-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Bosco Conference invites you to participate in the annual international B2C conference WealthPro Russia Moscow 2021, which will take place on May 17-18, 2021 at the Moscow Marriott Grand Hotel.

WealthPro Russia Moscow 2021 is a unique networking platform for meetings new contacts from the leading regions of Russia and the CIS countries, the EU, the Middle East, Asia and America.

It’s a 2 days conference of the most important information on the transformation of the personal wealth management and asset protection markets, offering new solutions in the areas of investment, foreign real estate and citizenship. There will be speeches and presentations by international experts, heads of leading companies and banks from all over the world.

Bosco Conference also invites you to attend the WealthPro Russia St. Petersburg 2021 at the Marriott Courtyard on May 20. The events cover the two largest business regions of Russia and will bring together delegates from over 30 countries. The overall audience of both conferences will be 300 people, of which 30% are professionals and 70% are clients.

Convenient schedule of conferences WealthPro Russia Moscow 2021 and WealthPro Russia St. Petersburg 2021 will make it possible to combine attendance at the conferences themselves and business meetings of participants in both cities. Comfortable air and ground communication between Moscow and St. Petersburg will allow you to make the most of your free days between conferences.

At the conference and exhibition, all safety measures will be observed – face mask requirement, distance between the participants, sanitizers.

Conference format

B2C

Conference + exhibition

20+ presentations

20+ exhibitors

150 delegates (allowed number of participants simultaneously in the hall)

Effective networking during coffee breaks, lunch and evening cocktail

Consultations from Sponsors and Partners

Working languages ​​of the conference: Russian/English (simultaneous translation)

Audience

Large and medium-sized business owners, CEOs and CFOs, corporate lawyers, managing partners of law firms, private investors, corporate services intermediaries, tax advisors, bankers, financial advisors, asset management professionals,

trust and fiduciary service providers, corporate business representatives and personal investors.

Registration

Bosco Conference