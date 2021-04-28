HomeBTB, A Supplier of Home Improvement and Smart Devices,Provides the One-stop Cross-border Smart Home Solution

Author: Alex Lee

Industry: International Trade

Beijing, China, 2021-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — HomeBTB, a world’s leading cross-border furniture and smart product supplier that focuses on providing one-stop fitment service and smart home solutions, is leading the industry as a cross-border self-management household brand. HometBTB, with the main target market in the Philippines, is also facing the global market.

HomeBTB provides a wide range of High-quality household products and cooperates with hundreds of famous real estate developers across hundreds of cities. From table to cabinet, intelligent lock to remote control, an ornament to tableware, HomeBTB has been committed to creating a one-stop purchasing service platform, and provide related home upgrading support to give consumer one-stop fitment service and smart home solution.

Consumers can not only purchase the high-quality furniture of daily use such as table, bed, chair, wardrobe, sofa, etc but also can choose smart home devices which make people’s lives more comfortable and convenient. Such as intelligent lock, air purifier, sensor, pet feeder, humidifier, intelligent control, and remote control. What’s more, the soft decoration is also available for consumers to purchase, ornament, bedding , tablecloth, curtain, carpet , and tableware, all these home soft outfits are on HomeBTB.

The intelligent control will turn off all lights and appliances in the home, cut off the power supply, to ensure safety after you leave home when the gas leak or a thief slips in, your mobile phone will immediately receive the alarm notice; The air conditioning will automatically adjust the indoor temperature, water heater starts heating once you arrive home. The pet food feeder will feed your pet regularly if you’re not home.

HomeBTB provides excellent service in the hotel industry, real estate, and offices. The Home BTB’s products can control hotel equipment, such as smart TVs, lights and curtains, etc, and let guests feel like they’re back in their own homes. The whole home customization and smart home services in the real estate industry that it provided like lighting control, smart door lock, and voice control functions can be realized in the room. Those smart home devices will guard your room security, and prevent the fire and leakage of gas. The smart office systems, furniture, and decorations enable the company to control the device with data which significantly reduces the energy consumption and operating costs of the company.

As a furniture manufacturer, HomeBTB offers services of One-stop Full Home Furniture Procurement, one-stop upgrade to smart home, and one-stop core service. Various kinds of SKU products can be selected by customers with any of the commands and a good deal to satisfy all the customer needs. HomeBTB smart home including smart control , smart security, smart sensor smart lighting, and others system will help you enjoy real smart life. The one-step core service has won many praises from vast customers for its excellent after-sales service.

About HomeBTB

HomeBTB is founded in 2019 and focus on B2B e-commerce, until now HOMEBTB supplied 1000+ high-quality SKU products and cooperated with hundreds of famous real estate developers across hundreds of cities in 10 countries. The supply chain, distribution channel, logistics transportation, and after-sale service all self-management by HOMEBTB. HomeBTB is a global sourcing supplier of home improvement and smart devices with certified international manufacturers, buyers can buy thousands of products at inexpensive retailer prices. For more information, please visit the HomeBTB website at https://www.homebtb.com/

