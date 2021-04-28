Growing industrialisation and expansion of construction industry ,fuel demand for pipe manufacturing machines market

Pipe Manufacturing Machines Market: Introduction

Pipes are used for the conveyance of liquids and gases (fluids), slurries, powders and masses of small solids, which includes water, heating and cooling fluids, wastewater, chemicals, gases, foodstuffs, compressed air, etc.

The application of pipes in various industries such as automotive, agriculture, textile, healthcare and HVAC contributes to their high demand globally.

The gap in the demand and supply of pipes in the market has compelled manufacturers to increase the production capacity, which in turn is providing impetus to the growth of the pipe manufacturing machines market.

Request for Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1641

The manufacturing of pipes is done with the help of the extrusion process. A pipe manufacturing machine includes a rotary furnace, billet cantering, piercing, quenching, tempering furnace and end cutting machine.

Various types of pipe manufacturing machines are available in the market, depending on the process used in the manufacture such as the Mandrel Mill Process and Mannesmann Plug Mill Pipe Process.

The forged process is used to manufacture seamless pipes where the welded pipe manufacturing machines have a different arrangement.

Pipe Manufacturing Machines Market: Dynamics

The increasing need to modernize existing pipelines in industrial and residential applications to ensure the cost-effective maintenance of pipelines and surge operational efficiency is one of the major factors driving the demand for pipes and subsequently, leading to the growth of the pipe manufacturing machines market.

Also, growing industrialization and expansion of the construction industry, especially in emerging economies, will fuel the demand for pipe manufacturing machines over the forecast period.

Substantial investments towards improving civic infrastructure are also expected to trigger the growth of the overall pipe manufacturing machines market in many regions across the world.

The increasing adoption of new and advanced technologies and automated systems to decrease the operational cost of production and increase the profit margin is also fueling the growth of the new pipe manufacturing machines market.

Also, in agriculture, the subsidies given by the governments in various regions for better irrigation facilities will also contribute towards the growth of pipes and tubes and in turn lead to the growth of pipe manufacturing machines over the forecast period.

On the other hand, the high cost of pipe manufacturing machines may also retard the growth of the pipe manufacturing machines market to a certain extent.

Request Full Report With TOC https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1641

However, the current trend of the installation of better technology equipment for improved results will contribute towards the growth of the demand for pipe manufacturing machines during the forecast period.

Pipe Manufacturing Machines Market: Segmentation

Stainless Steel PVC HDPE Others



On the basis of the type, the pipe manufacturing machines market can be segmented as: Welded Steel Pipe Seamless Pipes



On the basis of the manufacturing process, the pipe manufacturing machines market can be segmented as: Mandrel Mill Process Mannesmann Plug Mill Pipe Process Forged Process Others



Pipe Manufacturing Machines Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is the largest market for pipe manufacturing machines followed by North America and Asia Pacific. The market for pipe manufacturing machines in China is expected to register a high growth rate, owing to the recent initiatives taken by the China government to make the country a manufacturing hub.

North America and the Middle East are major markets for pipe manufacturing machines where the market is exhibiting significant growth, owing to the increasing production capacity of oil and gas processing plants in this region.

Pipe manufacturing machines are growing at a moderate rate in Asia Pacific, mainly owing to the increased production capacity of China and India. The rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the pipe manufacturing machines market.

Pipe Manufacturing Machines Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global pipe manufacturing machines market are:

Hindustan Plastic & Machine Corporation

Windsor Machines Limited

Drip Research Technology Solutions (DRTS)

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd

Ased srl

KraussMaffei Group

Adescor Inc.

CRC-Evans, (Stanley Oil & Gas Company)

SICA S.p.A.

SRET Equipment Co. Ltd.

Click here to Pre Book Report https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1641/S

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates