Growing rail and road network give boost to loading platform canopies market and anticipated to register continuous growth

Loading Platform Canopies Market: Introduction

Loading Platform Canopies are overhead roof type metal structures which provide weather protection for railcar and truck loading and unloading operations. Loading Platform Canopies not only reduce product contamination by providing protection against rain, wind, snow and sleet, but also provide operator safety during operations.

Loading Platform Canopies can be integrated with already existing loading platforms or can be installed as new structures while building a new loading platform.

Based on their design, loading platform canopies are categorized into full loading platform canopies, half loading platform canopies, freestanding loading platform canopies and single-hatch loading platform canopies.

Because of the safety measures provided by Loading Platform Canopies, they form an integral part of rail and truck transportation systems across the globe.

Loading Platform Canopies Market: Dynamics

Railcar and truck transportation network forms an integral part of a country’s economy as it helps in transporting various goods at a low cost. Railcars also transport goods in and out of a country, thereby playing an important part in import and export. With increasing need for product safety and mitigation of losses through product contamination, operators are opting for safety measures to eliminate product contamination.

Loading platform canopies offer product security by providing protection from harsh weather conditions during the loading and unloading of products at loading terminals. Regions with volatile weather conditions are witnessing high demand for loading platform canopies.

With the growing economic demand and growing rail and road network access across growing economies, rail and road transportation of goods is expected to grow at a fast pace, which in turn, will give a boost to loading platform canopies market.

Moreover, loading platform canopies offer safety to the personnel operating during loading and unloading operations at terminals. These factors will contribute to the growth of the loading platform canopies globally.

However, regions with dry weather conditions and poor railcar network may not opt for loading platform canopies as they only incur extra cost for installation and have no challenging weather conditions to provide shelter from.

Yet, the loading platform canopies market is anticipated to register continuous growth as drivers will offset the negative impact.

Loading Platform Canopies: Market Segmentation

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Fertilizers

Food & Beverage

Industrial Equipment

Others

On the basis of material, the global loading platform canopies market has been segmented as:

Aluminium Composites

Galvanised Steel

Others

On the basis of application, the global loading platform canopies market has been segmented as:

Railcar

Trucks/Tankers

Ships

Loading Platform Canopies Market: Regional Overview

Growing economies, such as China and India, are dependent on road and rail transportation of goods to support their ever growing economies. Especially in India, railcar transportation plays an important role in carrying goods across the country. China, on the other hand, has taken up Belt and Road initiative (BRI) to connect China with major Eurasian countries.

These factors will contribute to the growth of the Asia Pacific region in the loading platform canopies market during the forecast period. North America already has a well-established railcar transport network with not many major developments happening in the market.

North American region is, thus, not expected to witness significant growth in the loading platform canopies market. With increased Chinese investments in road and rail network in various parts of Africa, the Middle-East and Africa region is expected to show steady growth rate in the loading platform canopies market during the forecast period.

Global Loading Platform Canopies Market: Key Players

Loading platform canopies are often provided by loading platform manufacturers and account for most of the market share globally. Examples of some of the market participants in the global loading platform canopies market are:

Flexible Lifeline Systems

Safe Harbor Access Systems

Bullard Company

GREEN Access & Fall Protection

Engineered Fall Protection

Modular Access Systems, LLC

Franklen Equipment, Inc.

Hemco Industries

Saferack, LLC

Goldline International Equip. MFG. LLC

