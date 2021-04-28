Due to demand in refineries and offshore oil and gas industry ,Insulation Flanges Market expected to show significant growth

Insulation Flanges Market: Introduction

The key application of insulation flanges is to isolate cathode protection systems. These insulation flanges are equipped with plastic to provide insulation and prevent the flow of electric current, which helps in preventing electrolytic corrosion.

These insulation flanges are mostly used in equipment or pipelines that contain fluids. Their key application is to minimize corrosion. Insulation flanges are installed at regular intervals in a pipeline.

Insulation flanges are economically viable for end users or customers and they increase the service life of an equipment by protecting it from getting corroded.

In addition to that, insulation flanges reduce the downtime due to electrolysis, help to eliminate galvanic corrosion and cut the buildup of eddy current. These advantages will ensure that the insulation flanges market sees steady growth trend during the forecast period.

Insulation flanges are commonly deployed in every piping system as they can control and confine electrolytic corrosion. Insulation flanges are manufactured to meet the ANSI standards and directly increase the safety of pipelines and other industrial assets.

Hence, insulation flanges are commonly used in industries, such as petrochemical, oil and gas (including refinery) and chemical industries.

Insulation Flanges Market: Market Dynamics

Insulation flanges are majorly deployed in hazardous environments to reduce sparking and prevent the flow of electrostatic charge.

Manufacturers are creating insulation flanges from materials with high dielectric strength, less water immersion and chemical stability for use in refineries and chemical plants. These factors will make the global insulation flanges market to grow at a steady growth rate.

Insulation flanges are also deployed in oil and gas industry where these products are exposed to hydrocarbon emission, weathering and salt water.

However, insulation flanges can withstand extreme weather conditions as they are manufactured using rugged materials. Such developments will make the global insulation flanges market witness stable growth during the forecast period.

Insulation Flanges Market: Market segmentation

On the basis of type, the global insulation flanges market is segmented into:

  • Type F
  • Type D
  • Type E
  • – Ring Type

On the basis of sealing elements, the global insulation flanges market is segmented into:

  • Viton Seal
  • Silicone Seal
  • Nitrile (Buna) Seal
  • Teflon Seal

On the basis of installation, the global insulation flanges market is segmented into:

  • Steel pipes
  • Stainless steel pipes
  • Carbon steel pipe
  • Copper steel pipe

On the basis of end use, the global insulation flanges market is segmented into:

  • Petrochemical industry
  • Oil and gas industry (incl. Refinery)
  • Chemical industry
  • Water and wastewater industry

Insulation Flanges Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Western Europe are the primary market places for the global insulation flanges market. The market in these regions are driven by refineries and offshore oil and gas applications which use insulation flanges.

The Middle-East countries are investing more in water and waste water industry, which will drive the insulation flanges market as this industry is deploying such safety solutions. Such investments in this region will face a linear growth trend during the forecast period.

Investments in new chemical production projects in Asian countries will drive the global insulation flanges market during the forecast period. New production units in the Asian countries will support the European and US manufacturers to enhance their market presence.

In addition to that, barriers to entry for such players in Asia is less and manufacturing of insulation flanges at competitive prices will drive the global insulation flanges market during the forecast period.

Insulation Flanges Market: Key Market Participants

  • Advance Products & Systems, Inc.
  • Advantage Industrial Solutions, Inc.
  • braun stahl pipe tec GmbH
  • Drake Specialties
  • EnPro Industries, Inc. (GPT, PSL Products GmbH)
  • Flosil Group
  • Fluid Sealing Products, Inc.
  • Houston Manufacturing Specialty Co., Inc.
  • James Walker
  • Kehl Germany
  • Klinger Limited.
  • LSP Holding (UK) LTD
  • Northtown Company
  • Pipeline Products Specialty Company

