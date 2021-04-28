Growing construction and mining & agriculture industry boost excavator drill market growth rate

Excavator Drill Market: Introduction

Excavator drill is a specialized drill equipment mounted on an excavator used to drill holes for a wide range of applications like coring, geotechnical investigation, push tubes, micropiling and earthing. E

xcavator drill provide flexibility and ease of access where use of conventional drilling equipment is not feasible due to confined space or limited headroom. Excavator drill is used across various industries like oil & gas, construction, quarry, mining, railway and agriculture.

Request for Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1651

Excavator Drill Market Dynamics

Given its functionality and wide range of application across industries, excavator drill market has significant market potential in the coming years. Innovation in mining and drilling for various industrial applications has also increased the demand for excavator drill.

Mining, micro piling and construction foundation, geotechnical investigations, rock drilling, earthing and coring are some of the activities where excavator drill has huge demand, which serve industries like oil & gas, construction, mining and agriculture.

Given its advantage of mobility to confined spaces with limited headroom, remote locations and size, over conventional drilling equipment or rigs, excavator drill has huge demand and market growth potential across industries alike.

With the ever growing construction industry and high demand for mining, agriculture and oil & gas industries, excavator drill market is expected to have a great growth rate in the coming years.

With inflation on rise and procuring raw materials getting costly, the cost of building excavator drill equipment may pose a challenge for the market.

However, given excavator drill’s various advantages and market opportunities across industries, the drivers will trump the challenges faced, leading to significant growth of the market.

Excavator Drill: Market Segmentation

Oil & Gas

Construction

Mining and Quarry

On the basis of size of excavator, the global excavator drill market has been segmented as:

Below 5 tons

5-15 tons

15-30 tons

30-45 tons

Above 45 tons

On the basis of swing rotation, the global excavator drill market has been segmented as:

45-90 degree

180 degree

360 degree

On the basis of type, the global excavator drill market has been segmented as:

Manned excavator drill

Remote control excavator drill

Request Full Report With TOC https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1651

Excavator Drill Market: Regional Overview

In Venezuela, Chile and other Latin American countries, mining activities are the main sources of economic development for their respective countries. This presents a key market potential for excavator drill.

In developing economies like China and India, industrialization and urbanization is on rise, which in turn increases the demand for excavator drill given its application for foundation drills, micropiling and earthing.

Given the increase in oil and gas exploration (especially in Coal Bed Methane), mining and rock drilling industry across many Asia-Pacific countries like Australia, Indonesia and Malaysia, where there is a need for drill equipment with compact size and versatility to operate in confined spaces, excavator drill market is expected to have great market growth in the region.

North America is witnessing increased infrastructure projects due to increased demand and need for innovative infrastructure. Western Europe is expected to register moderate growth in the excavator drill market given its already developed infrastructure.

Middle East region is experiencing huge growth in construction sector to meet the demand for modern, innovative infrastructure to cater to its commercial and tourism sectors.

Hence, excavator drill market will have a huge growth rate in the region. Africa region is not experiencing industrialization on the same scale as other regions, but urbanization and mining is expected to grow in the region, which means the excavator drill market is expected to register low to moderate growth in the forecast period.

Excavator Drill Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Excavator Drill market identified across the value chain include:

AUGER TORQUE EUROPE LIMITED

Drilltechniques

Foothills Drilling Equipment Inc.

Hammer & Steel, Inc.

MOVAX Oy

Multi-Power Products Ltd

PRM Australia

Selix Equipment Inc

TEI Rock Drills

WORD International, Inc.

Click here to Pre Book Report https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1651/S

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates