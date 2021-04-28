The Growing Demand for Gaming Accessories

Ontario, Canada, 2021-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Increasing adoption of smartphones, rapidly evolving technologies such as virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI) are enhancing the growth of gaming accessories in the market across the globe. The interactive entertainment industry is growing very speedy and continuously innovates new platforms to reach out to gamers across the world. Gaming accessories comprise all devices like hardware and software that are used in a gaming system such as controllers, cameras, virtual reality headsets, gamepads, keyboards, and many more. 

Reasons for Growing demand for Gaming Accessories:

  1. In Past years, the increasing adoption of smartphones has accelerated the demand for gaming accessories. In addition to this, technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) have also excelled in the growth of the global gaming accessories market. Some are low and some are high costs of gaming peripherals such as DPI mouse and anti-ghost switches in the gaming accessories market.
  2. As we can see, the increasing trend and popularity of video games among youth and with the advanced technologies in the gaming industry are playing a major factor behind the growth of the market. In the last 10 years, the online gaming industry has marked huge growth in India. Thanks to the technology! Smart phones and bandwidth network availability, the gamers industry is growing rapidly in the country. 
  3. Development of new advanced platforms by the interactive gaming industry reaches gamer lovers in every country. The growing popularity of virtual reality leads to the high demand for virtual reality headsets. Gaming accessories provide a high comfort level to the gamers to play games efficiently which are ultimately leading to the growth of the market.
  4. The online gaming industry has marked tremendous growth. Due to the advancement of smartphones and network bandwidth availability, the gamers industry is evolving rapidly. Considering the speed at which the gaming business is growing, India is set to become the next big gaming hub in the world in the coming years. 

Following are some PC Gaming Accessories:

  1. Headsets
  2. Mice
  3. Keyboards
  4. Surfaces
  5. Controllers

PC Gaming Accessories Market Segment as per Applications:

  1. Distribution Channels
  2. Third-Party Retail Channels
  3. Direct Channels

There is a list of some XBOX gaming accessories:

  1. Non-slip rubber skin grip silicone Microsoft Xbox one X/ones controller: It is specially designed over the Xbox one X and one S controller. It has extra grip and improves your game with a non-slip silicone control cover so you can enjoy all games.
  2. PC’s set silicone protective thumb stick grip caps thumb grips for PS4 Xbox one game controller: this accessory gives superior protection to your controller’s thumb stick, great for long-term use, and provides perfect control overall.
  3. PS4 Xbox one keyboard mouse adapter gamepad controller converter for PS4 and PS3 Xbox  Nintendo Switch: This Gaming accessory allows gamers to enjoy games on different devices with a USB keyboard and compatible with a mouse. It supports all keyboards and mice made as per HID protocol.
  4. Generic Xbox 360 Wired Controller: It comes with an attractive design for smooth and comfortable handling and it enables you to grip the position while you play.
  5. Silicone key protector thumb grips joystick caps for PS4 Xbox one controller: It helps to improve the operation of the analog stick, personal and enhance your gaming experience while using it you need not worry about slipping the analog stick of your controllers. Its thumb grip caps Increase l length of your controller to help to control it comfortably. It is a great gaming accessory for protecting your joystick. Its grip will completely remove the problem of your thumb slipping off while gaming. Its sensitive and accurate design ensures your best experiences.
  6. LED USB Dual Game controller charging dock station for Xbox One gaming controllers: It is charging multiple Xbox one controllers at once dual charger slot and fully charged simultaneously in 4 hours around in 2 hours. It has an automatic power-off to protect your controller. It is easy to use and begins charging automatically without the need of removing the battery.
  7. Lightweight detachable solid grip case full set protective case cover for Nintendo switch console: This Protective case is Ultra-thin, lightweight which makes playing more comfortable. It is an extremely light and thin shell, High –quality PC material and it has five-piece protective shells, which are easy to install and remove.
  8. Adjustable holder stand bracket for Nintendo switch /switch Lite: adjustable design meets your requirements of different heights while playing games. It is portable and stored in any bag. It supports a multi-angle display according to your preference.
  9. Nintendo 64 console controller extension cable extender: cable makes it so easy due to its great length and made of durable materials. It is specially designed and compatible with the Nintendo controller and its ports.
  10. Joycon Anti-slip silicone rubber grip skin case cover for switch joy-con controller: It is made of high-quality silicone material products and no harm to children. Protect from scratches dirt and grease due to everyday use. It is designed to provide a comfortable hold on your favorite gadget.
  11. Gaming grip handle controller holder stands for Nintendo switch Joycon: This switch controller grip expands the possibilities on games for Nintendo switch allowing more control. It helps to transform your joystick joy-cons into the classic style remote for gaming accessories.

Final Words

In this era cultivating great skills on this console requires more than just time and effort. It means having the best gaming accessories for the task at hand, whether that’s an adaptable controller, XBOX console accessories, or the kind of cables that give you the perfect view at any angle. Esource Parts sources the best for enhancing your gaming and the ways in which you interact with this Gaming console and all of its components.

 

