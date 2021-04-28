Hernia Repair Market worth $4.75 Billion – Technological Advancement and Effectiveness of Mesh Repair

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — The Research Report on “Hernia Repair Market by Product (Mesh (Synthetic, Biologic), Mesh Fixation (Suture, Tack and Glue Applicator)), Surgery Type (Inguinal, Incisional/Ventral, Umbilical, Femoral), and Geography (America, Europe, Asia Pacific) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™, the hernia mesh products market is projected to reach USD 4.75 billion, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

What Drives the Market Growth?

The increasing number of hernia repair procedures, advantages of mesh in hernia repair, and technological advancements are the major factors driving the hernia repair market. In addition, emerging markets are expected to emerge as potential areas of opportunity for players in this market.

However, the high cost of meshes, long waiting times, and the development of non-mesh repair approaches are restraining the growth of this market. In addition, increasing pricing pressure on market players and the need for skilled personnel to conduct laparoscopic surgery are the key challenges faced in this industry.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of product, the hernia repair market is segmented into mesh and mesh fixators. A mesh is used for reinforcing weak spots in the muscle while repairing the hernia. Mesh fixators are used to fix the mesh in its place to avoid displacement. In 2018, the hernia mesh segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This large share can be attributed to the higher prices of meshes compared to mesh fixators.

The hernia mesh fixators market is segmented into sutures, tack applicators, and glue applicators. Among these, sutures is the most common type of mesh fixator, followed by tack. However, due to the higher price of tacks, the tack applicators segment is expected to account for the largest share in the mesh fixators market in 2018. While the rising adoption of surgical glue as mesh fixators makes glue applicators the fastest growing segment of the mesh fixators market.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The global hernia repair market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is estimated to account for the largest market for hernia mesh devices. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the strong demand for and adoption of hernia repair in the US, presence of a large pool of hernia patients, and an efficient and favorable healthcare system are supporting the growth of the hernia repair market in North America.

Global Key Leaders:

The major players in the hernia repair market profiled in this report are Covidien ( Part of Medtronic) (Ireland), Ethicon (Part of Johnson & Johnson) (US), B. Braun (Germany), C.R. Bard (Part of Becton Dickinson) (US), W. L. Gore (US), LifeCell (Part of Allergan) (Ireland), Maquet (Part of Getinge) (Sweden), Cook Medical (US), Integra (US), DIPROMED (Italy), FEG (Germany), Cousin Biotech (France), Herniamesh (Italy), Aspide Medical (France), TransEasy Medical (China), and Via Surgical (Israel).

Johnson & Johnson (US): Johnson & Johnson offers hernia repair products through its subsidiary Ethicon. The hernia repair and fixation segment offers absorbable strap fixation devices; open absorbable strap fixation devices; polypropylene hernia systems and plugs; hernia meshes, including absorbable lightweight, soft polypropylene, polypropylene, and woven meshes; tissue separating meshes, including flexible composite meshes, surgical meshes, ventral patches, and open flexible composite mesh devices; and biologic mesh, including tissue matrix and acellular hydrated dermis.