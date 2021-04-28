Clarity Surgical in Long Island Adds Dietician to Bariatric Staff

Clarity Surgical has recently added a new dietitian to the staff. Dr. Nikki Petrocelli, RD, is a registered dietitian and the latest addition to the Clarity Surgical team.

Huntington Station, NY, USA, 2021-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Clarity Surgical, a bariatric surgery and weight loss center located in Huntington Station, has recently added a new dietitian to the staff. Dr. Nikki Petrocelli, RD, is a registered dietitian and the latest addition to the Clarity Surgical team.

She graduated from NYU and later became a board-certified registered dietitian (RD). She has worked with organizations such as The New York Jets, The School of American Ballet, The North American Soccer League (NASL), and even worked with members of the cast of the hit TV show, “The Real Housewives of New York”.

“We are proud to announce our newest addition to our Clarity Surgical family, Dr. Nikki Petrocelli,” says Dr. Charles E. Thompson III, founder of Clarity Surgical. “She brings a fresh new perspective thanks to her experience working with elite professional athletes and performers. Her help with these kinds of clients provides Clarity Surgical with knowledge that could be used to help out the average person who simply wants to live a longer, healthier life.”

When Dr. Petrocelli was asked about how she felt about her new role at Clarity Surgical, she presented the following statement:

“I am one hundred passionate about helping our patients navigate the world of nutrition while on their bariatric journey… I am focused and excited to help our patients achieve their goals while preserving their lives socially, emotionally, and culturally. I believe you can change your life and improve your health without losing who you are in the kitchen. I am beyond grateful to have joined Dr. Thompson’s team of extraordinary humans. As a patient you will feel like family the instant you arrive at our office and that’s a promise.”

Dr. Petrocelli describes herself as a “true food fan”, and doesn’t believe that we should let our dietary choices cause us problems.

“We’ve got 99 problems and bread shouldn’t be one.”

Dr. Petrocelli will provide Clarity Surgical patients with the kind of one-on-one support they need in order to achieve their health goals. She plans to provide nutrition education, individualized meal plans, recipe guides, and shopping lists in order to make sure that sticking to a healthy diet can be easy, fun, and delicious.

Clarity Surgical provides bariatric surgery, weight loss programs, and revision surgery in Long Island and serves patients from all over the New York metropolitan area. To learn more about the Clarity Surgical team and what they can do for patients looking to lose weight, visit https://www.claritysurgicalny.com.

Press & Media Contact:

Clarity Surgical and Weight Loss Solutions

33 Walt Whitman Rd, Suite 300B

Huntington Station, NY 11746

United States

+1 516-259-2525

https://www.claritysurgicalny.com