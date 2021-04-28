Lucintel Forecasts Bicycle Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9%

According to the recent study the bicycle market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by raising fuel prices, government programs to build bicycle paths and roads, increasing health concerns/fitness consciousness, growing environmental awareness, and increasing traffic congestion.

Browse 130 figures / charts and 72 tables in this 178 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in bicycle market by type (road bicycle, mountain bicycle, kids bicycle, e-bicycle, and other bicycles) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“E-bicycle market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the bicycle market is segmented into road bicycle, mountain bicycle, kids bicycle, e-bicycle, and other bicycles. Lucintel forecasts that the e-bicycle market is expected to remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for zero emission climates, government regulations, and safety standards for bicycling.

“Europe will dominate the bicycle market in near future”

Europe is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to government initiatives to promote sustainable transportation and a healthier lifestyle.

Major players of bicycle market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Giant Manufacturing, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Accell Group NV, Dorel Industry, Tube Investment of India Ltd., Ideal Bike Corporation, Hero Cycles Ltd. are among the major bicycle providers.

