Lucintel Forecasts Fluoropolymer Market to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2026

According to the recent study the fluoropolymer market is projected to reach an estimated $8.4 billion by 2026 from $74.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8% from 2020 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for high performance polymers in industrial processing, transportation and electrical and electronics, because of its superior properties such as non-adhesiveness, low friction, non-stick, high dielectric, and chemical resistance properties.

Browse 131 figures / charts and 106 tables in this 160 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in fluoropolymer market by product type (PTFE, FEP, PVDF, PVF, fluoroelastomer, and others), end use industry (industrial processing, electrical and electronics, automotive and aerospace, construction, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Based on product type, the fluoropolymer market is segmented into PTFE, FEP, PVDF, PVF, fluoroelastomer, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) market is expected to remain the largest segment and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period because it absorbs ultraviolet electromagnetic radiation and has excellent dialectic and chemical resistance properties. It can also be used both at very high (up to 530 K) and extremely low temperatures.

Based on industrial processing the end use industry segment is expected to witness the largest end use industry and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for fluoropolymer based plastic products in chemical processing equipment.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries.

Major players of fluoropolymer market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Chemours, Daikin Industries Ltd, 3M (Dyneon), Solvay, and Halopolymer OJSC are among the major fluoropolymer providers.

