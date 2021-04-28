Ultrasound Devices Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Felton, California , USA, Apr 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Ultrasound Devices Market is set to witness a higher CAGR for the forecast period. Medical ultrasound represents images showing part of the body that are called as tomographic images. It collects information about biological medium without any modification. Ultrasound is thus a sound higher above 20Hz to 20kHz. For propagation, it needs a medium, by which it can propagate by means of deformation of medium. A medium is made of small spheres connected with springs.

Commercially, the use of ultrasonography in medical practice has been on constant evolution in the last few decades and continues to evolve as technological advances are fused with daily medical practice. The drivers for ultrasound device market entail rise in birth rate and in-vitro fertilization treatment coupled with rise in demand for sonography devices. Additionally, the market registers a rapid rise in number of new cases diagnosed with breast cancer. Presence of health agencies and government institutions are possibly to stimulate the global market scenario.

Ultrasound device market by product, 2014 – 2024 (USD Million)

Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices

2D

3D/4D

Doppler

Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)

Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy (ESWL)

Ultrasound device market by Portability type, 2014 – 2024 (USD Million)

Handheld Ultrasound Devices

Cart/Trolley Based Ultrasound Devices

Ultrasound devices market is segmented as non-woven and knitted woven, based on raw material. Application segment for ultrasound device industry involves healthcare & hygiene, implantable good and non-implantable goods.

The key players in the ultrasound devices industry include Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Samsung Medison, Mindray Medical International Limited, Analogic Corporation, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare and SonaCareMedical.

Geographical segmentation for ultrasound device market comprises North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global scenario due to the presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure and inclination towards home healthcare and rise in customer pool. APAC market is highly competitive due to the presence of large players. Untapped potential and lucrative opportunities in emerging economies reveal some excellent growth scenarios in the APAC sector.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will be the market size in 2024?

What are the growth opportunities of Ultrasound Devices market in upcoming period?

What strategies are the market players adopting to ensure sustainability?

Which region or country driving the demand of Ultrasound Devices market?

How and where market players should focus to gain maximum ROI?

