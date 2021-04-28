Sepsis Diagnostics Market to reach USD 700 million by 202

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The research study involves four major activities in estimating the current size of the sepsis diagnostics market. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the total market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

The demand for sepsis diagnostic products is expected to grow mainly due to factors such as the increasing public-private funding for target research activities, the growing burden of infectious diseases, the rising number of sepsis incidences, and growing government initiatives for creating sepsis awareness.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

[199 Pages Report] The global sepsis diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 700 million by 2025 from USD 429 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.5%.

The blood culture segment accounted for the largest share of the Sepsis diagnosis market, by technology, in 2019

The Sepsis diagnosis market, by technology, the market is segmented into blood culture, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, flow cytometry, microfluidics, and biomarkers. In 2019, the blood culture segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This share can be attributed to the low cost of microbiology techniques and the extensive use of blood culture methods for the diagnosis of sepsis.

The hospitals end-user segment accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostics market in 2019

Based on end-user, the Sepsis diagnosis market is segmented into hospitals, pathology & reference laboratories, and research laboratories & academic institutes. In 2019, hospitals accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostics industry. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high prevalence of sepsis coupled with a large number of fatalities caused by the illness, and in-house hospital laboratories perform a large number of blood culture tests to identify BSIs (caused by bacteria, fungi/yeast, or viruses).

North America accounted for the largest share of the global sepsis diagnostics market in 2019

North America is a well-established market for medical devices. The presence of a highly developed healthcare system, high adoption of innovative sepsis diagnostic technologies among medical professionals, increasing sepsis incidences performed in the region, and technological advancements in the field of sepsis diagnostics are the major factors driving the market in North America.

Key Market Players:

The key players operating in the global Sepsis diagnosis market are bioMérieux (France), Becton Dickinson Company (US), Danaher (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), T2 Biosystems (US), Luminex (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bruker (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Immunexpress (Australia), Response Biomedical (Canada), Axis-Shield Diagnostics (UK), and CytoSorbents (US).