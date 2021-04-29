Estragole market expected to rise with single digit growth rate of 5.9% in foreseeable future, projects Fact.MR

The food and beverage industry is growing rapidly. The demand for products that can enhance the taste of food in increasing with consumer demanding more variations in flavors. In order to meet the consumer’s demand, the manufacturers are developing more number of products that can improve the flavor of food. One such product is Estragole.

The estragole is a naturally occurring flavor in tarragon, anis vert, sweet fennel, anis star, sweet basil, and others. The estragole is also termed as Methyl Chavicol and is chemically named as 1-methoxy-4-prop-2-enylbenzene. The estragole is derived from the fractional distillation of basil oil.

The estragole finds a wide number of applications. It is used as a medicine to treat the reactions developed in humans due to biting of insects. It is also used in pharmaceutical products, herbal teas, and extracts.

Vendors in the market are focusing on investing funds in extensive research and development in order to extend the application areas of estragole. They are also focusing on determining methods to extract estragole from different sources. Increasing adoption of estragole across the diversified industry is one of the key trends in the market.

Estragole Market: Drivers and Restraints

The estragole is highly soluble in alcohol and partially soluble in water. Due to this, it is widely used in making herbal liqueurs to develop a taste in the drinks. The odor is very pleasant. The estragole is used to cure humans of itching developed due to biting of insects such as honey bees, snakes and others.

It is also used to cure vomiting and sickness. Such factors are significantly driving the adoption of estragole in the market thereby driving its growth. The estragole is used to get relief from gastrointestinal symptoms, respiratory tract symptoms, flatulence, colic spasm, and other symptoms.

The estragole has a wide range of applications across diversified industries. In the food industry, it is used for herbal, pickle, tomato and other applications. It is also used in a range of consumer goods. This has driven the adoption of estragole across the globe thereby driving the growth of estragole market.

The consumption of estragole is not suggested for a sensitive group of people such as pregnant women, young children and women’s who breastfeed.

This category of people caters a considerable share in the number of people who can consume estragole. The cost of manufacturing or deriving estragole is also high. Such factors are hampering the consumption of estragole which in turn is restraining the growth of the market.

Estragole Market: Segmentation

The Estragole market can be categorized on the basis of form type and application. On the basis of form type in the Estragole market, the demand for infusion Estragole is expected to rise since the majority of Estragole are used to add flavors in the products.

On the basis of the application, the Estragole is widely used in consumer goods such as detergent, soaps, perfumes, and others. Since consumer goods cater high share in the market, therefore, demand for estragole in these applications is expected to rise in the forecast period.

Estragole market can be segmented on the basis of form type:

Infusion

Tablet

Syrup

Others

Estragole market can be segmented on the basis of application:

Food Products

Consumer goods

Animal Feed

Pharmaceutical

Estragole Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the Estragole market are AOS PRODUCTS, De Monchy Aromatics, Genius Central and Health Priorities, Inc., Hawaii Pharm LLC, Arora Aromatics Pvt. Ltd., Indenta Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., Brüder Unterweger Gmbh and Kancor Ingredients Limited.

Regional Overview

The Estragole market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and others of APAC, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to be a large market for Estragole as a majority of the Estragole vendors such as De Monchy Aromatics and Brüder Unterweger Gmbh are based in the region. The increasing support by regulatory bodies in approval of estragole and claiming it safe in the Europe region is driving the adoption of Estragole.

The growing popularity of Estragole in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America and parts of Africa, is characterized by the increasing awareness of manufacturers about diversified applications where estragole can be used. Rising disposable income among people in the countries mentioned above is likely to increase the scope of penetration of Estragole in these regions in the near future.

