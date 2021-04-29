Europe is Estimated to Dominate the Brewery Equipment Market by 2025

The global brewery equipment market is estimated to be valued at USD 16.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 24.0 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2025.

The demand for brewery equipment is significantly increasing due to factors such as the increasing number of microbreweries and brew pubs and product innovations in the brewery equipment market. High capital, maintenance costs, and rising power and energy costs are projected to inhibit the growth of the brewery equipment market.

The European region is projected to account for the largest market share due to the large beer industry in the region and the presence of leading beer manufacturers. In addition, the increasing presence of craft breweries is projected to drive the North American brewery equipment market.

Europe is witnessing a growing trend of low or no alcohol beer due to health benefits. The region also witnesses the presence of leading beer manufacturers including Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), SABMiller (Belgium), Heineken N.V. (Netherlands), and Carlsberg A/S (Denmark).

In addition, according to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, in 2017, Germany, the UK, Spain, and Russia were also amongst the top 10 beer consuming countries in the world. The rising demand for premium and craft beer in the region, particularly in the UK and Germany, is also contributing to the brewery equipment market in Europe.

Key players in this market include Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group (Germany), Krones Group (Germany), Paul Mueller (US), Praj Industries (India), Meura SA (Belgium), Della Toffola (Italy), Criveller Group (US), Kaspar Schulz (Germany), Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Hypro Group (India), and Shanghai Hengcheng Beverage Equipment Co., Ltd. (China). Market players adopted various business strategies such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships in the last few years, to meet the growing demand for brewery equipment.

