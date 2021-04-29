Liquid Formulation Glufosinate Market Reflect a Holistic Expansion During 2021-2031

Glufosinate-ammonium is an herbicide used to control the growth of undesired plants, such as weeds, in more than 100 crops globally. Glufosinate contains an active ingredient phosphinothricin, which prevents the growth of plants by blocking the key enzyme production that disrupts food production in plants and ends up killing it. This unique mode of action against weeds make glufosinate the most promising herbicide among a broad spectrum of other herbicides.

Additionally, glufosinate is only effective when it is in contact with the plant and only effects that part of the plant where it is applied. Reusing an herbicide makes the weeds resistant, which threatens the productivity of desired crops. Unique mode of action of glufosinate makes it ideal for herbicide as an alternate option in rotation with other herbicides.

Glufosinate Market: Dynamics

For more than 30 years, glufosinate-ammonium has become a leading herbicide in global agriculture. Glufosinate offers unique and straightforward weed control in a broad range of crops and at the same time preserves a balance between the environment and economy. Glufosinate is the best alternate option to replace in rotation with a commonly used herbicide known as glyphosate. According to the United Nations, the global population will rise to 9 billion by 2050. This will also demand for an increase in food production by 70% on the same amount of land.

As weeds pose a danger to harvests, leaving them untreated can affect an average global yield loss to a great extent.

Glufosinate-ammonium is one of the growing herbicides that has been used in small quantities since the last 30 years. The recent development in a number of varieties of transgenic plants and genetically-modified resistant to herbicide is significantly increasing its demand.

Glufosinate is a United States EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) registered and California-registered chemical. China and India are top agricultural-based countries, which have an enormous market opportunity for glufosinate. Genetically modified glufosinate-resistant crop will push the demand for glufosinate.

Glufosinate Market: Segmentation

The global glufosinate market can be segmented by crop type, formulation and application and region.

Based on crop type, glufosinate market is segmented into:

Genetically Modified Crops

Conventional Crops

Based on formulation, glufosinate market is segmented into:

Liquid Formulation

Dry Formulation

Glufosinate is obtained from Streptomyces soil bacteria, which can control some major weeds named morning glories, hemp sesbania and yellow nutsedge. It is significantly safe as compared to other herbicides.

Based on application, glufosinate market is segmented into:

Agricultural

Pharmaceutical

Others

Increase in genetically modified crops and its cost-effective trait and weed controlling aspects will boost the market of glufosinate. Herbicide-tolerant plants occupy the largest planting area of biotech crops, which will result in an increase in demand for cultivation of HT (Herbicide Tolerant) crops.

Glufosinate Market: Global Key Players dominating the market

A notable capacity expansion has been observed in the industry. Top players in glufosinate market like Bayer CropsScience, Lier Chemical Company Ltd., Inner, Zhejiang YongNong, Monsanto Company and other prominent companies are expanding their capacities to meet the demand for glufosinate.

The manufacturing process of glufosinate is a critical part of the efficient cost production of glufosinate. Advancement in technology and R&D expenditures towards sustainable farming solutions are some of the key factors driving growth in the glufosinate market.

