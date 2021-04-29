Chelating Agents Market Growth Analysis, Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2024

Felton, California , USA, Apr 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Chelating Agents Market is expected to reach USD 5.17 billion by 2024. Chelating agents are also termed as sequestering, chelants or chelators agents; which are chemical compounds that react with metal ions to form water-soluble, stable metal complexes. Its molecules may form several bonds to a single metal ion. It is exclusively used for corrosion control, in medicines, water treatment. The chelating agent market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of chelating agents market are rising awareness regarding water treatment, growing use of biodegradable chelating agents, and high demand from end users like cleaners & detergents. However, ecotoxicological risk regarding conventional chelating agents may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Chelating agent market is segmented based on type, application, and region.

Request a Sample Copy of Chelating Agents Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/chelating-agents-market/request-sample

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Sodium gluconate

Organphosphonates

Aminopolycarboxylate

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Pulp & paper

Household & industrial cleaning

Agrochemicals

Water treatment

Chemical processing

Consumer products

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Pulp & paper sector accounted for the significant market share of chelating agents and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be the growing demand for packaging, papers for writing, and printing.

The key players of chelating agents industry are AkzoNobel N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, BASF SE, and The Dow Chemical Company. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Access Chelating Agents Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/chelating-agents-market

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will be the market size in 2024?

What are the growth opportunities of Chelating Agents market in upcoming period?

What strategies are the market players adopting to ensure sustainability?

Which region or country driving the demand of Chelating Agents market?

How and where market players should focus to gain maximum ROI?

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com