Breastfeeding Problem in New Mothers Increases Demand for Baby Bottles Market Forecast 2017-2022

The global baby bottles market is expected to improve growth with increasing consumption of baby formula, which is one of the faster-selling products in the packaged food industry. Rising number of new mothers stepping out of the house to work could raise high demand in the global baby bottles market.

Although there are infant day care facilities available in corporations today, not all working mothers bring their babies to office. The sale of baby bottles in the global market is anticipated to benefit from the introduction of new and better products by baby formula companies such as Nestle and Abbot.

Fact.MR envisions the global baby bottles market to reach the mark of US$3.0 bn by the end of the forecast period 2017-2022 while posting a moderate CAGR. Glass baby bottles could show a quicker rise on the global platform in terms of market expansion. This could be despite of plastic baby bottles being sought after by parents in the recent years. However, the advantage of doing away with harmful effects that plastic products have on the health of infants is predicted to place glass baby bottles in a better position in the global market. However, plastic baby bottles gain a larger share from consumers in APEJ. Besides plastic and glass materials, the global baby bottles market is classified into silicone and stainless steel.

On the basis of age group, the global baby bottles market is segregated into above 18 months, 6-18 months, and 0-6 months. The 6-18 months segment is projected to gather pace in the global baby bottles market in terms of sales growth. By the end of 2022, it could secure revenue earning that is worth a US$1.5 bn. According to the Fact.MR report, it is forecast to dominate the global baby bottles market.

By size, the global baby bottles market is bifurcated into more than 9 ounces, 6-9 ounces, 3-6 ounces, and less than 3 ounces. Among these segments, 6-9 ounces are expected to stay attractive in the global baby bottles market. The sales of 6-9 ounces could remain above-average in the global baby bottles market throughout the course of the forecast period. Baby bottles with size 6-9 ounces could be strongly preferred in the global market. Close to half of the total share of the global baby bottles market could be secured by the 6-9 ounces segment in the coming years.

As per sales channel, the global baby bottles market is segregated into specialty stores, online, modern trade, and other retail formats. Followed by modern trade, specialty stores are prognosticated to become a more lucrative segment of the global baby bottles market. However, online sales channel could show a higher CAGR in the global baby bottles market among other segments.

From a geographical point of view, the global baby bottles market is foreseen to witness the dominance of APEJ in the foreseeable future. China could be a key country of the region that is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the baby bottles market. This could be due to the presence of several manufacturers of baby bottles in the country. Along with India, China is home to almost two-third of the global population. Thus, increasing population in these countries is foretold to bode well for the APEJ baby bottles market.

Europe and North America could be other prominent regions of the global baby bottles market. High dependence on baby bottles is prophesied to help these developed regions to show growth in the global market. High involvement of the EU in banning the use of BPA in the manufacture of baby products could highlight the baby bottles market in Europe.

