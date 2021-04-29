Europe is is expected to remain a leading as well as high-growth market for forestry machinery

The global forestry machinery market is expected to be valued at over US$ 4 Bn by the end of 2020, and is anticipated to surpass US$ 6 Bn by the end of the forecast period of 2020-2030. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted the growth of the industrial equipment machinery market due to nationwide lockdowns, leading to a steep fall in the sales of forestry machinery, globally.

In addition, high initial investment of forestry machinery adds another layer of complexity, as several users are hesitant to invest in new forestry machinery at this time. This, in turn, is expected to see a decline in the demand for forestry machinery in the near future.

However, ongoing development plans formulated to boost the forestry industry in key countries such as China and Indonesia are expected to drive the demand for relevant solutions, such as forestry machinery and equipment. Moreover, growing focus of manufacturers on designing machinery for high production applications, demanding operations, and extreme terrain conditions, is expected to augur well for the growth of the forestry machinery market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Key Takeaways from Global Forestry Machinery Market Study

The global forestry machinery market is projected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of around US$ 2 Bn, and is anticipated to expand at a value CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

By machine, forwarders are set to hold a share-wide market dominance with over 38% of the total market value by the end of the forecast period.

Skidders are projected to progress at a value CAGR of 5%, and be valued 1.5X more than bunchers by the end of 2020.

By region, Europe is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing forestry machinery market, and surpass a market valuation of US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of 2030.

“The impact of COVID-19 will have long-term implications on the growth of the forestry machinery market. It is anticipated that, even if the pandemic is brought under control, demand is expected to remain muted till the end of 2020, owing to uncertain economic conditions. However, a positive outlook for forestry machinery in developing countries of Asia Pacific, coupled with a shift towards mechanized mode of operations, is anticipated to foster the demand for forestry machinery over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Industry Players Focusing on Product Launches to Stimulate Growth

Key players in the forestry machinery market are Komatsu Ltd., Tigercat International Inc., Deere & Co., Barko Hydraulics L.L.C., Caterpillar, Inc. AGCO Corporation, Kubota Corporation, Ponsse Oyj, and Rottne Industri AB, among others. Prominent manufacturers are focusing on introducing new products in order to broaden their customer base and gain a competitive edge over other players. For instance,

In 2020, Komatsu introduced its new 901XC 8WD Harvester, which is a thinning powerhouse for challenging steep, rough, or soft terrain. Further, the harvester is integrated with a ‘Double Comfort Bogie’ drive system that provides excellent handling and follows the terrain more closely than competitors’ 8WD machines.

In 2020, Tigercat introduced its H-series Skidders. The new skidder line includes the 620H, 630H, and 632H four-wheel models, as well as the 625H and 635H six-wheel models. These skidders are integrated with a Turnaround system that lets the operator rotate its seat 220°.

In 2020, John Deere launched its Mechanical Self-Leveling Loader (MSL) option for small tractors. These are designed to keep loads level throughout the lift. The new loaders are compatible with John Deere 1E, 1R, 2R, and 3E compact utility tractors.

Find More Valuable Insights on Forestry Machinery Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the global forestry machinery market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the forestry machinery market based on machine (skidders, forwarders, swing machines, bunchers, harvesters, loaders, and other forestry machinery), across seven regions.

