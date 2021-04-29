Global Birch Water Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~ 16% – 2019 to 2029

Fact.MR, in a recent research study, unveils compelling insights into the birch water market during the forecast period. According to the research study, the global birch water market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~ 16%, primarily driven by growing demand for products offering artful convergence of taste and wellness,

Birch water holds the status of a well-known health drink in the European countries, while its benefits are being recognized by a large number of North American consumers. This particulars, in turn, validate the lucrativeness of both North American and European markets for market players to pin their focus on.

According to the report, consumers are showing high proclivity for enticing flavors, and manufacturers are further jumping onto this dynamic bandwagon by offering flavored birch water formulations. Increasing reluctance over beverages infused with chemical additives have picked pace, which is another key factor underpinning the market growth. In the birch water market, many emerging startups are increasing their production capacity rigorously to fulfill the demand of birch water. Although many companies offer flavored birch water in their products portfolio, some consumers also prefer the slightly sweet, and syrup-like taste of unflavored birch water.

Cosmetic Industry to Remain the Prominent End User

The demand for birch water in the cosmetic and personal care industry is propelling the market growth significantly. Birch water has been long famed a valuable ingredient in Eastern Europe, China, and Canada. Cosmetic manufacturers are making use of birch water to incorporate in their cosmetic formulations for skin and hair nourishment. In the cosmetic industry, birch water is mainly used for use cases such as washing hair, bleaching skin, and replenishing hair growth. Moreover, higher concentration of manganese and minerals in birch water aid in regulation of blood sugar and bone structure through calcium absorption, which further increases the demand for birch water in the pharmaceutical industry.

“The adequate availability of birch trees in Europe and North America is boosting the market growth in these regions. Besides, being used as a health drink, birch water finds their application in several application areas, including personal care and pharmaceuticals. In the birch water market demand for flavored birch water is increasing among consumers”- Says lead research analyst at food and beverages

The global birch water market is mainly dominated by top players namely: Alaska Wild Harvest, LLC, Astera Natural Ltd., BELORGANICS, Belseva, Kainaiži, Nature On Tap Ltd., Nordic Koivu Ltd., ÖselBirch, Säpp, Sibberi, Straikas, Treo Brands LLC, Wagram Springs Inc. Other companies in the birch water market have focused on increasing regional presence and targeting specific consumer base to increase the overall revenue. Companies in this segment are also using colorful graphics, various shapes, and custom presentations in the packaging of their products to increase brand presence in the market.

According to the recent development of the top companies, it is seen that companies are involved in offering birch water in versatile tetra packaging, which preserve the purity and taste of the birch will water for a long time. Also, the offering of mixed flavored birch water by prominent companies is increasing rapidly. Companies are focused on enhancing their product portfolio and increased recognition in the market. Increasing demand for birch water in East Asia for industrial use is expected to boost the market growth in this region. The dominance of Europe region is anticipated to prevail in the birch water market significantly by the end of 2029. In terms of volume sales, the overall market for birch water is divided into various market segments including flavor type, packaging type, end-use industry, distribution channel, and region.

