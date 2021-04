Leave-In Conditioner Market is likely to grow at a volume CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period 2018-2028

“Healthy and lustrous hair has been of utmost importance for individuals, irrespective of gender. Additionally, the ageing demographic across the globe is also seeking for well-groomed and shiny hair that, as perceived by them, plays a vital role in maintenance of a youthful and style-conscious appearance. Manufacturers of leave-in conditioners, in order to enhance their market sustenance, can develop impressive line of products for different end-users as well as hair types, to keep customer retention intact for a longer time-period”, says Fact.MR report.

According to the report, rising consumer interest in leave-in conditioner has translated into an influx of product variants, well-aligned with evolving consumer demands and specifications. With the availability of multiple varieties, consumers get to decide which product they wish to focus on, thereby creating sustained opportunities for manufacturers of leave-in conditioner to keep sales in the loop.

Semi-solid leave-in conditioner is likely to be immensely favored during the forecast period, as consumers assume semi-solid solutions to offer better conditioning as compared to the liquid ones. With the continuous consumer search for products that improve appearance, feel, and manageability of hair, demand for semi-solid leave-in conditioner is likely to remain unabated in the future, unveils the Fact.MR report.

Adoption of Leave-In Conditioner for DIY Hair Care Remains Robust

The study states that leave in-conditioners will witness increased adoption in do-it-yourself (DIY) applications as compared to the professional ones. In line with their hectic day-to-day schedules, consumers tend to stick to DIY conditioning routines by using various leave-in conditioners. Moreover, in a bid to avoid the hassle of attending expensive professional hair conditioning sessions, consumers are using leave-in conditioners for DIY applications, creating sustained opportunities for the stakeholders in the leave-in conditioner market.

According to the research study, sales of leave-in conditioners via brick and mortar stores are estimated to be buoyant, and are likely to surpass 25,200 tons in 2019. When it comes to new hair care products, in-person purchasing remains highly popular, as consumers believe it to be the safest way to choose new products for trial.

High preference of consumers to purchase hair-care products from company owned outlets, independent retailers, and supermarkets/ hypermarkets is likely to increase by leaps and bounds, providing credence to undeniable growth of brick and mortar stores in the leave-in conditioner market.

As per the Fact.MR analysis, leading players in the leave-in conditioner market are engaging consumers with the brand, by helping them achieve their hair-care goals, which vary with respect to hair types. In a bid to achieve this, players in the leave-in conditioner market are adopting the approach of customization, wherein customers get the chance to curate their own products tailored to their requirements.

The Fact.MR study gives a comprehensive overview of the leave-in conditioner market for the forecast period of 2018- 2028. The leave-in conditioner market is likely to grow at a volume CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.