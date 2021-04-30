RGI’s Rebrand Highlights Company’s Commitment to Enhancing Interactivity for Patients and Providers

Northbrook, IL, 2021-Apr-30 — /EPR Network/ — RGI is proud to announce the relaunch of the pioneering brand including a new identity and interactive website that better illustrates and aligns with the company’s broader brand strategy. Visit https://RGIscience.com/

“RGI’s website relaunch was fueled by science and our mission to innovate the evolving field of Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART),” said Oleg Verlinsky, CEO of RGI. “We want our image to represent our mission and the science at the core of Reproductive Genetic Innovations.”

The redesigned website offers a modern interface, interactive tools and streamlines the service request processes that enhance connectivity between clinics and patients. New features include a live chat, online forms and a comprehensive list of FAQs, allowing patients and providers easy access to the information they need.

Additionally, visitors can instantly access a newly added resources section featuring patient-focused topics that will earnestly discuss trends, tips and expectations as well as thought-leadership articles from RGI’s team with unprecedented experience in the field.

RGI’s revitalized website was the result of a carefully crafted strategy that is the foundation to building meaningful dialogue and interaction between the company and its audience like it never could before, outside the digital space. Above all, it empowers visitors with grounded, fact-based information at their fingertips.

“Since our inception in 1989, RGI has been a pioneer in the preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) arena, being the first US-based lab to perform successful PGT for a single gene disorder and one of two worldwide,” said Svetlana Rechitsky, Lab Director. “With this new website, we aim to showcase our innovative solutions. Our goal is to not only modernize our image, but to also improve communication and connectivity with our patients and providers. Ultimately, this rebrand represents our evolution and commitment to remaining leaders in the field.”