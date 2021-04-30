Turin Pest Control & GPCA Charity Golf Tournament

Senoia, Georgia, 2021-Apr-30 — /EPR Network/ — Turin Pest Control proudly attended and participated in the GPCA Charity Golf Tournament held on April 14, 2021. This golf tournament took place at the Reunion Country Club in Hoschton, Georgia.

The GPCA Charity Golf Tournament raises funds for the Hands United Foundation, the Glenn Burnett Scholarship Fund and the Russell Scholarship. The Hands United Foundation is a non-profit organization supporting families working in the pest control industry who need assistance. Both the Glenn Burnett Scholarship Fund and Russell Scholarship provide financial aid to students attending the University of Georgia. In supporting these three charities, Turin Pest Control shows their dedication to giving back to the communities they serve.

As a pest control company, Turin Pest Control has a vested interest in supporting the Hands United Foundation. By participating in this charity golf tournament, their team was able to lend their support while also enjoying a fun day of fellowship.

For more information about how Turin Pest Control supports their local community, visit the Turin Pest Control website or call 1-770-580-1893.

About Turin Pest Control: Turin Pest Control is a full-service pest control company that offers various services to keep homes and businesses pest-free. They are the local experts in all types of pests in the area and can provide solutions that eliminate the pests and keep them from returning. They use the right tools and treatments to get the results their customers deserve.

