SmartBear Adds Enterprise-grade Application Stability and Error Monitoring with Acquisition of Bugsnag

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and SAN FRANCISCO, 2021-Apr-30 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and quality tools, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire application stability management pioneer, Bugsnag.

Bugsnag’s best-in-class, full-stack stability and error monitoring technology is leveraged by industry leaders like Airbnb, Slack, Lyft, and more than 6,000 organizations that prioritize application stability and health in order to continuously deliver high quality software. The addition of Bugsnag further bolsters an award-winning SmartBear offering that supports quality-first initiatives across every aspect of software delivery.

“We are thrilled to add Bugsnag to our portfolio of market-leading solutions,” said Frank Roe, CEO of SmartBear. “SmartBear solutions cover the critical areas of design, development, test management and automation, and Bugsnag adds app stability in production environments to our full span of SDLC coverage. This addition amplifies our rapid growth we’ve seen over the past few years and solidifies the position of SmartBear as the first choice for millions of developers and software teams around the globe.”

“We’re incredibly excited for this new chapter for our company because with the backing of SmartBear we will be able to continue to address the soaring demand for stable, high quality applications,” said James Smith, co-founder and CEO of Bugsnag. “Bugsnag and SmartBear share a common mission to help software teams accelerate the delivery of high quality software, so this coming together is a no-brainer for us and our customers.”

“An accelerated shift to DevOps, among other existing digital transformation initiatives, has really taken off over the past year,” said Vineeta Puranik, SVP of Engineering at SmartBear. “Those shifts require testing to be performed earlier and by developers alongside testers. Bugsnag empowers development teams to make data-driven decisions around app quality, and the solution’s ease of use and seamless integrations make it a perfect fit for the SmartBear portfolio.”

The acquisition comes after record, double-digit growth for SmartBear last year as well as the company securing a significant investment from Vista Equity Partners in October. Vista is an investor alongside Francisco Partners, which acquired SmartBear in 2017. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Bugsnag

Bugsnag is a pioneer in application stability management. We make error monitoring actionable and help enterprises and small businesses stabilize, prioritize and fix bugs. As a full stack solution, we are recognized for our best-in-class support for mobile applications. Bugsnag empowers software development, client observability and release management teams to make data-driven decisions on when to build features versus fix bugs.

Organizations experience significant ROI due to faster innovation led by developer efficiencies and improved customer experiences. We process over 1 billion crash reports every day from applications worldwide and more than 6,000 industry leading brands including Airbnb, Slack, Pinterest, Lyft, Yelp and Pandora use Bugsnag as their daily dashboard. Based in San Francisco, Bugsnag is backed by GV (Google Ventures), Benchmark Capital and Matrix Partners. For more information, visit www.bugsnag.com.

About SmartBear

At SmartBear, we focus on your one priority that never changes: quality. We know delivering quality software over and over is complicated. So our tools are built to streamline your process while seamlessly working with the products you use – and will use. Whether it’s TestComplete, Swagger, Cucumber, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, or one of our other tools, we span from test automation, API design, collaboration, performance testing, test management, and more. Whichever you need, they’re easy to try, easy to buy, and easy to integrate. We’re used by 15 million developers, testers, and operations engineers at 24,000+ organizations – including world-renowned innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. Wherever you’re going, we’ll help you get there. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

