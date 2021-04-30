RealtyLink Welcomes CFO, William F. Nelli

Greenville, SC, USA, 2021-Apr-30 — /EPR Network/ — RealtyLink has named William F. (Bill) Nelli as Chief Financial Officer in their Greenville, SC corporate office. Bill brings experience and expertise to our company that will help RealtyLink reach the next level in real estate development and investments.

Bill joins the RealtyLink Team with over 25 years of experience in financial leadership and accounting rolls working with private and publicly held companies. He has expertise in the areas of acquisitions and divestitures, debt and equity financings, international transactions, domestic and international subsidiary operations, corporate restructurings, tax and SEC reporting and compliance. Phil Wilson, Principal and Co-Founder of RealtyLink stated that “In today’s economy, you need the best of class in every part of your corporate structure, and we feel that Bill represents this. We feel very fortunate to have him as part of our evolving leadership team.”

Bill is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Bachelor’s degree from Erskine College and a Masters in Accountancy from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University.

About RealtyLink, LLC

RealtyLink, LLC, a full-service real estate developer headquartered in Greenville, SC, was founded in 1998 by Phil and Neil Wilson, with Jack Jamison joining the partnership in 2001. Specializing in retail, industrial, restaurant, multifamily, self-storage, senior living, and mixed-use properties, RealtyLink provides a full spectrum of services including market analysis, site selection, construction management, project funding, sale leasebacks, plus much more. For more information, please visit www.realtylinkdev.com.

