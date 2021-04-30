That Good Ol Feelin’s Giovanni Azael Rolled Out His New Work – THIS LITTLE LIGHT OF MINE

Under the sky of faze and fear, there is always the sun above it passing its beam of shine. That’s what THIS LITTLE LIGHT OF MINE is for your little ones.

New York, NY, 2021-Apr-30 — /EPR Network/ — To all the parents who dream of raising their kids bold and confident, here is a small yet serene surprise for you. Directing you and your children to the positive side of life, That Good Ol Feelin’s author and host, Giovanni Azael, unveiled his new work in 2021 – THIS LITTLE LIGHT OF MINE. It is one of the latest day inspirational books for kids specially crafted to help them embrace and accept the best version of themselves.

Giovanni Azael is an A-list author who believes in unfurling the positive vibes among his readers and put forth a way for their personal development with his impelling words. His previous book cum podcast, That Good Ol Feelin is a picture-perfect example of his brilliance. And, now with his heart set on lighting up the world of little ones, his latest book, This Little Light Of Mine, is all ready to deliver the delightfulness.

Needless to say, the melancholic and heart-throbbing instances lower the self-esteem of humans, especially if one faces that at a young age. This being the reason, the issues of anxiety, anger, depression, fear, and lack of cognitive development is common among kids. Based on the goal to stamp out all such causes, This Little Light Of Mine is good reads for kids. Every word created with deep emotions and feelings, this book is seamless for them to welcome their uniqueness with open arms.

The parents who are always eager to encourage their children can let them cast their eye over this picture book by one of the famous authors for kids, Giovanni Azael. Not only will this help them learn empathy but also uplift their confidence, ultimately making way for blissfulness in life. Interestingly, the little readers can also grab the book to present it as a gift to their teachers and mothers.

Get the best therapy by pre-ordering this great read for kids- THE LITTLE LIGHT OF MINE. Visit the website now!

Happy Reading, for a happy ever after!