Protein Engineering Market Technology Overview & Application Scope, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Protein Engineering Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Protein Engineering Market is anticipated to reach USD 3.09 billion by 2025. Protein engineering is a method to design novel proteins or enzymes with the intention to have functional properties. Protein engineering is primarily based on the use of recombinant DNA technology to alter the amino acid sequences in terms of affinity, solubility, activity, resistance, etc.

Key Players:

Agilent Technologies

Bruker Corporation

GE Healthcare

Waters Corporation

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Genscripts USA, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Perkinelmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/protein-engineering-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the Protein Engineering industry include increasing occurrence of lifestyle associated diseases, increasing consciousness regarding healthcare, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing adoption of protein-based drugs. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including lack of skilled expertise, maintenance, and high price of tools as well as instruments utilized during protein engineering. Protein Engineering Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 15.9% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Product Outlook:

Instruments

Reagents

Software & Services

Technology Outlook:

Rational Protein Design

Directed Evolution

Hybrid Approach

Protein Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Insulin

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Growth Factors

Colony Stimulating Factors

Coagulation Factors

Interferon

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Academic Research Institutes

CROs

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Regional Outlook:

North America is anticipated to hold the major share of the Protein Engineering Market. The factors that attribute to the dominant share include growing occurrence of diseases and rising adoption of protein-based drugs in the region. The North American market is followed by Europe. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is estimated to show high growth rates in the upcoming period in the global market.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/