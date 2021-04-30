Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Vendor Landscape & Strategic Initiatives, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market size is expected to value at USD 933.62 billion by 2025. The Industrial Internet of Things industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the higher rate associated implementation of IoT technology across the globe. Some important factors responsible for the growth of industrial IoT industry are cost-effectiveness and easy availability for various advanced electronic devices such as processors, sensors, and other connected systems.

Key Players:

ABB

ARM Holding plc

Atmel Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

General Electric Company (GE)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Intel Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/industrial-internet-of-things-iiot-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Globally, the industrial IoT market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 27.8% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development in the market.

Industrial IoT helps to facilitate easy access to real-time data services, thus allowing implementation of the connected systems in the various industrial processes. Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) offers improved operational efficiency and safety, leading to increasing adoption of IoT technology for numerous industrial processes. With the advent of an integrated digital-human workforce, and development of the industrial internet and its digital application are expected to offer significant opportunities for growth over the forecast period.

Industrial IoT is serving numerous industries across the globe by providing necessary worker safety, minimum operational costs, and efficient industrial outcome. Increasing competition among industry players is leading development of new product and hybrid services worldwide in order to generate fresh revenue streams by moving away from just vending products to offering numerous industrial IoT services, thus generating measurable outcomes. The Internet of Things (IoT) offers easy access to numerous connected industrial devices and machines, and provides real-time information regarding their operation. Additionally, increasing number of governmental sponsored initiatives and efforts to promote industrial IoT technology are driving the market growth.

Component Outlook:

Solution Remote Monitoring Data Management Analytics Security Solutions

Services Professional Managed

Platform Connectivity Management Application Management Device Management



Regional Outlook:

The Industrial Internet of Things market is divided by region such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the growing in the awareness about benefits of IoT technology and presence prominent industry players in the region. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the industrial IoT industry with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China, Japan and Taiwan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with increasing adoption of advanced automation technologies and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/