Malware Analysis Market to Grow at CAGR of 31.0% by 2024

As per report “Malware Analysis Market by Component (Solution (Static Analysis and Dynamic Analysis) and Services), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Deployment (Cloud and On-premises), Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2024”, global malware analysis market size is projected to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2019 to USD 11.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 31.0% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for the market include the rising need for compliance and to get a centralized view on threats.

Browse

164 market data Tables

33 Figures

188 Pages

View detailed Table of Content here – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/malware-analysis-market-108766513.html

Based on organization size, the large enterprise segment is estimated to lead the market in 2019.

Large enterprises are defined as business entities employing over 1,000 employees. Cyber-attacks are faced by large organizations, as well. Malware attackers are playing a long hand in large enterprises to steal large sums of money, and often, these attacks happen over a long period. In 2017, the NotPetya cyber-attack spread from Ukraine and severely affected the Danish company A.P. Møller-Mærsk, the world’s largest container shipping company, creating a loss of USD 200-300 million. NotPetya ransomware attack created damages which were estimated well over USD 10 billion.

As large enterprises are spread across many countries and several units, they require a central approach to analyze all the malware threats and to avoid any error that might occur through manual intervention. Malware analysis and detection solutions are the appropriate solutions that can orchestrate all the processes and solutions and offer a combined effort of man and machine to remediate the threats.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

North American has sustainable and well-established economies, which empower it to invest significantly in R&D activities, thereby contributing to the development of new technologies in the malware analysis market. The presence of the majority of key players is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the market in this region. Key players such as Cisco Systems Inc., Palo Alto Networks, FireEye, Symantec, Fortinet, and Check Point, along with several start-ups in the region are offering malware analysis and detection solutions & services to cater the needs of customers.

Market Players

The major vendors covered in the malware analysis market include FireEye (US), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (US), Sophos Group (US), Symantec Corporation(US), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Fortinet (US), Check Point Software Technologies (US), Qualys (US), McAfee (US), Trend Micro (Japan), AT&T Inc. (US), Juniper Networks (US), Crowdstrike (US), VIPRE (J2 Global) (US), Lastline (US), Intezer (Israel), Proofpoint (US), VMRay (Germany), Fidelis Security (US), Cylance (Blackberry) (US), Malwarebytes (US), Joe Security (Switzerland), and Forcepoint (US).