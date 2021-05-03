Air Mattress Market Growth, Trends and Share by Manufacturers 2025

Felton, California , USA, May 3, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global air mattress market size is projected to reach USD 227.2 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2025. The increasing need for comfortable sleeping to refrain from diseases like pressure wound and back pain is expected to surge the demand for these products. Furthermore, the positive growth of the tourism and travel sector due to the increase in the number of holiday and professional trips is anticipated to increase the utility of foldable bedding options for additional accommodation.

The king-size product is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period. The rising demand for comfortable, large-sized, and cozy beds is predicted to drive the market growth. There is a rising trend of carrying king-sized beds on camping trips for a larger space and comfortable sleep.

The commercial application segment held the highest revenue of USD 78.1 million in 2018. The customers prefer large-size foldable air mattresses to accommodate extra guests which are viewed as a driving factor for this market. The growth in personal and business tours across regions including Europe and North America is forcing the hotels to stock-up additional air mattress.

Asia Pacific is predicted to register a CAGR of 10.0% for the period of 2019 to 2025. The rising awareness towards convenient sleeping material to protect against pressure wound issues in adults in countries like India and China is anticipated to boost the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising real estate prices in urban cities are driving the population to accommodate in smaller sized apartments.

Thus, this population group prefers foldable alternatives such as air mattress that acquire limited space. Additionally, companies are adopting strategies like mergers and acquisitions and product innovation to expand their scope of business. An example of the same includes the acquisition of Intex Development Co. Ltd by India based mattress manufacturer Kurlon.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Twin size products accounted for a revenue of USD 54.5 million in 2018 as these are affordable and easily available.

King size product is predicted to grow at the fastest pace registering a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period due to rising demand for large-sized beds for camping activities.

The commercial application segment acquired revenue of USD 78.1 Million in 2018 owing to its higher use in hospitals.

The household application segment is expected to register a CAGR of 9.4% for the period of 2019 to 2025 due to the rising number of bedsore patients globally.

North America held the largest market with revenue of USD 48.4 million in 2018 due to the growth in the urban population coupled with a hike in real estate prices.

Global Air Mattress Market : Key Players

ALPS Mountaineering; American National Manufacturing, Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Sidhil Ltd; SizeWise; Sleepy Sleep; Bestway; LazerLazery; Restoration Goods;.; Somnio LLC; WENZEL Group; and Intex Development Co. Ltd.

