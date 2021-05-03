Electrostatic Precipitator Market Demand and key driving factors Analysis Report By 2025

Felton, California , USA, May 3, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global electrostatic precipitator market size is anticipated to reach USD 14.97 billion until 2025. It is anticipated to register growth with 3.3% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2018 to 2025. This growth can be associated with the increasing health awareness prevailing among the millennial population and the need for curtailing environmental pollution.

 

The segment of dry technology was valued USD 9.66 Billion in 2017 on account of its increasing adoption. On the other hand, the wet technological segment is used for specific applications like processing of removal of sulfuric acid droplets and mists from the gas streams across several industrial sectors.

 

The manufacturing application segment is anticipated to witness growth with CAGR of 4.9% across the globe due to rapid industrialization and surging number of manufacturing and construction facilities.

 

The Asia Pacific dominated the global electrostatic precipitators market in 2017 due to rapid technological advances being carried out for curbing environmental pollution across countries like India and China. While, Europe held the second-largest share on account of surging demand for these products across countries like the U.K., Germany, and Spain.

 

Further key findings from the report suggest:

  • The dry technology segment generated a revenue of USD 9.66 Billion in 2017.
  • The U.S. is anticipated to register 2.2% CAGR during the forecasted years, 2018 to 2025.
  • Asia Pacific dominated the global electrostatic precipitator market in 2017.

 

Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market : Key Players

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., FLsmidth& Co. A/S, ELEX AG, Mutares AG, and Siemens Aktiengesellschaft.

 

