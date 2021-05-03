Industrial Enzymes Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Application 2021 to 2024

Felton, California , USA, May 03, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Industrial Enzymes Market is anticipated to reach USD 9.63 billion by 2024. Enzymes catalyze a chemical reaction; without getting exhausted in the process. The factors that propel the growth of the industrial enzymes industry include rising demand for Biofuels as a replacement to conventional fuels, rising animal feed consumption across the globe, increasing food and beverage consumption particularly wine and meat globally, and rising disposable income. Industrial enzymes market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Industrial enzymes industry may be explored by type, source, application, and geography. The market may be explored by type as Cellulase, Amylase, Protease, Rennet, Lipase, and Others. The “Proteases” segment led the industrial enzymes market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024. The key factors that may be attributed to the growth of market include extensive range of applications in detergent, biofuel and food & beverage, industries. Based on source, the industrial enzymes industry could span Animal, Plant, and Microorganisms.

Request a Sample Copy of Industrial Enzymes Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/industrial-enzymes-market-size/request-sample

Industrial Enzymes Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Carbohydrase

Proteases

Lipases

Polymerases & nucleases

Others

Industrial Enzymes Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Technical

Feed additive

Food processing

Industrial Enzymes Market End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Food & beverage

Detergents

Animal feed

Textile

Paper & pulp

Nutraceutical

Personal care & cosmetics

Wastewater

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the industrial enzymes industry comprise Novozymes A/S, Chr. Hansen, Codexis Inc., Associated British Foods (ABF) plc., Novus International Inc., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, AB Enzymes GmbH. Koninklijke DSM N.V., Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd among others. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Access Industrial Enzymes Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/industrial-enzymes-market-size

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Enzymes Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth includes development of the pharmaceutical and food & beverage segments along with the accessibility of raw materials for biofuel manufacturing. In addition, rising food consumption, growing need for effective health solutions, and development and rising sensitivity to food protection is anticipated to create immense manufacturing likely in the forecast period.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com