Cell Dissociation Market Worth $440.5 Million – Favorable Funding Scenario for Cancer Research

CITY, Country, 2021-May-04 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Cell Dissociation Market by Product (Enzymatic (Collagenase, Trypsin, DNase, Elastase) Non-enzymatic), Type (Tissue Dissociation), Tissue (Connective, Epithelial), End User (Pharmaceutical, Research Institutes) – Global Forecast”, is expected to reach USD 440.5 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.8%.

What Drives the Market Growth?

The Factors driving the growth of this market include rising R&D investment in the pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, increasing number of cell culture studies in research institutes and rising government & non-profit organizations focus on chronic diseases research.

Cell Dissociation Market Segmentation in Detailed:

The end user segment is further segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research & academic institutes, and other end users. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment is estimated to register highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is mainly due to rising R&D investments in order to introduce new drugs into the market.

The products in the cell dissociation market include enzymatic dissociation products, non-enzymatic dissociation products and instruments & accessories. In 2018, the enzymatic dissociation products segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market. Increasing demand for enzymatic dissociation products in the pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies is the major driving factor of this segment.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The cell dissociation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominated the market in 2017. This is mainly due to factors such as the rising government funding for cancer research, increasing research on infectious diseases in the research institutes, rising R&D investments in the life sciences industry and presence of all key players in the region.

Global Key Leaders:

Key players in the cell dissociation market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Roche (Switzerland), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), HiMedia Laboratories (India), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), BD (US), ATCC (US), PAN-Biotech (Germany), and GE Healthcare (US).

Most companies in the cell dissociation market adopted expansions, acquisitions, and agreements as the key business growth strategy.

Thermo Fischer Scientific held the leading position in the market. The company has a strong product portfolio. The company offers enzymatic and non-enzymatic dissociation products. In order to strengthen its position, the company mainly focuses on the expansion of its business channels. For instance, in 2016, the company opened its new global headquarters at 168 Third Avenue in Massachusetts (US).