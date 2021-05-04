Key Players in the Global Powder Induction and Dispersion System Market

The powder induction and dispersion system market is estimated at USD 843 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,112 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The key players profiled have a strong presence in the global powder induction and dispersion system market. These include Admix Inc. (US), John Bean Technologies Ltd. (US), SPX Flow (US), Ystral GmbH (Germany), IDEX Corporation (US), Charles Ross & Son Co. (US), Silverson Machines Inc. (UK), and IKA Werke GmbH (Germany).

The key market players adopted various growth strategies such as acquisitions, new product development, and expansion, to cater to the increasing demand for powder induction and dispersion systems and to expand their businesses. The companies in this market are increasing their investments in R&D to focus on developing new processing technology with an idea of developing new powder induction systems that have better dispersing quality for hard to disperse powders. The companies are also focusing on expanding their geographic presence by increasing their production facilities and sales offices.

Admix Inc. (US) is one of the key players in the powder induction and dispersion system market. It provides mixing units, shears, and powder induction & dispersion systems in customized sizes to various industries such as food & beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics. The company concentrates more on core competencies and technology developments, which allows it to hold a leading position in sales worldwide. Admix acquired its longtime partner In-Mix (Denmark), to bolster the company’s European operations, in May 2016. The acquisition is projected to see Admix expand its influence in the European markets including the company’s existing customer base.

John Bean Technologies, another major player of this industry, offers a wide product range for the food, dairy, and beverage industry. The company has established strategic priorities through new product developments by investing in R&D. Acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the company to gain its market share in the powder induction and dispersion systems market. In July 2018, the company acquired FTNON (Netherlands), a technology services and equipment provider for the food & beverage processing industry.

