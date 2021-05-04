Grinding Aids Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-May-04 — /EPR Network/ —

A gist of Grinding Aids market report

The market intelligence report for the Fire Suppression Systems market serves a platter of important features containing the product taxonomy, critical explanations, and other industry-related parameters.

The Fire Suppression Systems market report also covers the key factors regarding the recent happenings such as new product launches, synergisms, and mergers & acquisitions. Furthermore, the study offers a dexterous background for acquiring heaps of information that likely consumers can use to ensure better gains at low expenditures. The presentation of insights on Fire Suppression Systems market segmentation by type, application, and geography provides a critical angle of, what manufacturers are seeking for the stipulated timeframe, 2018 – 2028.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=596

Global Grinding Aids Market Segmentation

On the basis of type of cement, the global grinding aids market can be segmented as:

Portland cement

Hydraulic cement

Blended cement

Others

On the basis of product type, the global grinding aids market can be segmented as:

Amine based grinding aids Monoethanolamine Diethanolamine Triethanolamine Trisopropanolamine

Alcohol based Grinding Aids Ethylene glycol Diethylene glycol

Ether based Polycarboxylate ether



World Cement Production Estimates, 2012-2016

World Cement Production Estimates, (‘000 tonnes) 2012-2016 Production Share % Production Share % Production Share % Production Share % Production Share % 2012 2012 2013 2013 2014 2014 2015 2015 2016 2016 United States 74,000 2.0% 77,400 1.9% 83,200 2.0% 84,300 2.1% 85,900 2.0% Brazil 70,000 1.9% 70,000 1.7% 72,000 1.7% 65,300 1.6% 60,000 1.4% China 2,150,000 58.1% 2,420,000 59.3% 2,480,000 59.3% 2,350,000 57.3% 2,410,000 57.4% Egypt 44,000 1.2% 50,000 1.2% 50,000 1.2% 55,000 1.3% 55,000 1.3% India 250,000 6.8% 280,000 6.9% 260,000 6.2% 300,000 7.3% 290,000 6.9% Indonesia 31,000 0.8% 56,000 1.4% 65,000 1.6% 58,000 1.4% 63,000 1.5% 1Iran 65,000 1.8% 72,000 1.8% 65,000 1.6% 58,600 1.4% 53,000 1.3% Japan 52,000 1.4% 57,400 1.4% 53,800 1.3% 54,800 1.3% 56,000 1.3% Republic of Korea 49,000 1.3% 47,300 1.2% 63,200 1.5% 51,700 1.3% 55,000 1.3% Russia 60,000 1.6% 66,400 1.6% 68,400 1.6% 62,100 1.5% 56,000 1.3% Saudi Arabia 43,000 1.2% 57,000 1.4% 55,000 1.3% 61,900 1.5% 61,000 1.5% Turkey 60,000 1.6% 71,300 1.7% 75,000 1.8% 71,400 1.7% 77,000 1.8% Vietnam 65,000 1.8% 58,000 1.4% 60,500 1.4% 67,400 1.6% 70,000 1.7% Other Countries 687,000 18.6% 696,000 17.1% 729,000 17.4% 760,000 18.5% 810,000 19.3% World Total 3,700,000 100% 4,079,700 100% 4,180,000 100% 4,100,500 100% 4,201,900 100%

Source: U.S. Geological Survey

Global Grinding Aids Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of global Grinding Aids market are:

SIKA AG

Fosroc, Inc.

Ecmas Group

Thermax Global

MYK Schomburg

CHRYSO SAS

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Shalimar Tar Products

KMCO LLC

PROQUICESA,

Click here to get a Full TOC of the Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=596

Key Developments

The global manufacturers are have been engaged in strategic expansion of global footprints and expansion of product offerings to gain market share in the global Grinding Aids market

On 16 th november’2017, GCP Applied Technologies Inc. introduced a new product TAVERO, grinding aid that reduces the water injection requirement and pre-hydration of cement. The new product will improve the performance and also reduce the settling time for cement.

november’2017, GCP Applied Technologies Inc. introduced a new product TAVERO, grinding aid that reduces the water injection requirement and pre-hydration of cement. The new product will improve the performance and also reduce the settling time for cement. In 2015, Sika Ag acquired ADDIMENT ITALIA FROM BUZZI UNICEM, an active company in the production of cement admixtures and grinding aids. This acquisition is projected to strengthen the company’s customer base in Europe.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/596/S

Why Choose Fact.MR?

Serve Myriads of Clients Simultaneously Evidence-Based Information AI-Powered Solutions for Unique Market Challenges Regularly Updated Database for Current Trends Analysis Round-The-Clock Consultation Service

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Why Choose Fact.MR?

Serve Myriads of Clients Simultaneously Evidence-Based Information AI-Powered Solutions for Unique Market Challenges Regularly Updated Database for Current Trends Analysis Round-The-Clock Consultation Service

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email : sales@factmr.com

Website : https://www.factmr.com