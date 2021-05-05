Chinese boat industry has pledged growth in the future, which will again trigger an upsurge in the boat cleat market

The boating sector is one unique in its segment with much vibrant band of customers. The recreational boating is witnessing substantial growth from recent few years. Moreover, commercial boating activities including fishing, shipping, cruising etc. are growing at remarkable growth rate, adding up to the sale of boats and yachts in all and thereby increasing the demand for boat cleats as boats cleats and mooring devices are a crucial component of any kind of maritime vehicle.

The Boat Cleat market report covers the following regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Poland, Russia)

South Asia (India, ASEAN, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China , Japan, South Korea)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Oceania ( Australia, New Zealand)

Based on the Design Type, the prominent segments of Boat Cleat are identified as:

Clam Cleat

Jam Cleat

Cam Cleat

Horn Cleat

Based on the Material Type, the prominent segments of Boat Cleat are identified as:

Stainless Steel

Aluminium

Bronze

Brass

Based on the ship type, the prominent segments of Boat Cleat are identified as:

Fishing Boats Cruise Ships Cargo Vehicles Naval Ships Recreational & Sports Others



Boat Cleat Market Participants:

List of some of the prominent market participants in Boat Cleat market are:

Flat-top Cleats

Walcon Marine

NOMEN

Accon Marine

Goiot Systems

ARITEX

Atlantic Marine

MacElroy

UMT MARINE LLC

Schoellhorn-Albrecht

AISTER

China Industry & Marine Hardware

Cooney Marine

Nemo Industrie

Hi-Grace Hardware

Ocean Group

Olcese Ricci

Osculati

Versari & Delmonte

YCH Ind. Corp

