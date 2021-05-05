Brake Cooling Duct and Hose Market: Granular View of The Market from Various End-Use Segments

Brake cooling is the process of cooling brake pads and rotors when it gets heated due to high speed braking. This can be performed by adding brake cooling duct and hose. Air intake at front of vehicle connected to brake cooling duct and hose system which transfers air to rotor/caliper plenum and hot air from brakes are removed to atmosphere through a blower.

Demand of brake cooling duct and hose is expected to be in the similar lines of motorsport vehicles market growth rate as the product is directly proportional to the vehicle production rate. Also OEM’s sponsoring motorsport events, increasing customization among customers and safety regulations from government is set be add pace in uplifting market of brake cooling hose and duct.

The Brake cooling duct and hose market can be segmented based on size, by pressure rating, material and end use

Based on the size, the prominent segments of Brake cooling duct and hose are identified as: Below 5 inch Above 5 inch

Based on the Pressure Rating, the prominent segments of Brake cooling duct and hose identified as: Below 13 psi Above 13 psi

Based on the material, the prominent segments of Brake cooling duct and hose are identified as: Neoprene (low temperature) Single layer silicone (moderate temperature) Double layer silicone (high temperature)

Based on Car Type the prominent segments of brake cooling duct and hose are identified as Racing Cars Road Legal Cars Others (hyper Cars and few super cars)



The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the Brake Cooling Duct and Hose Market report comprehensively. In addition, the research encompasses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Brake Cooling Duct and Hose Market vendor in an in-depth manner.

In terms of end use sector, racing car segment is considered to be the major contributor to demand generation and subsequent growth of the brake cooling duct and hose market. The supporting reason is from the fact that every race car and all major supercar needs a brake cooling system which includes brake cooling duct and hose.

The brake cooling duct and hose is offered to the end consumers via direct procurement. Hence, the manufacturers of brake cooling duct and hose have been focusing on strong supply chain management mechanism involving tie-ups with motorsport event organizers and participants. Additionally, extended warranty programs have been pursued by the OEMs in consolidating their brand footprint amongst the end users.

