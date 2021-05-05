Lucintel Forecasts 3D Printing Materials Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the 3D Printing Materials is projected to reach an estimated $4 billion by 2025 from $1.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 17% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing rapid acceptance of 3D printing technology from prototyping to final product manufacturing and reduction in manufacturing cost technologies.

Browse 131 figures / charts and 103 tables in this 286 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in 3D printing materials market by end use industry (automotive, aerospace, consumer, medical, and others), material (photopolymers, thermoplastics, metals, ceramics, and others), technology (fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering/multi jet fusion, stereolithography/digital light processing, material jetting, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed table of content here by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/3d-printing-materials-market.aspx

“Photopolymers market is expected to remain the largest material type segment during the forecast period.”

Based on material type, the 3D printing materials market is segmented into photopolymers, thermoplastics, metals, ceramics, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the photopolymers market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand in medical, consumer electronic, and aerospace industries. The metal material segment is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period, supported by the increasing need of advanced technology that can provide a single platform for titanium in the aerospace & defense industry.

“Within the 3D printing materials market, the medical segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the medical segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for adoption of 3D printing in medical devices and tissue engineering products.

“Asia pacific will dominate the 3D printing materials market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing awareness of 3D printing technology and increasing adoption of 3D printing materials in medical and dental implants.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/3d-printing-materials-market.aspx

Major players of 3D printing materials market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. 3D Systems, Stratasys, The ExOne Company, Arcam, EOS, Voxelijet, Arkema, Hogonas, Concept Laser, and Carpenter Technologies are among the major 3D printing material providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/3d-printing-materials-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com