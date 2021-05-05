Environmental Regulations Pivotal for the Growth of Automotive Cold Start System Market 2021 to 2031

Along with the usage of automobiles, cold start devices has been used for the elimination of particulate matter since the past few years. Cold start system can also be utilized to treat industrial effluents and the market seems to witness significant growth with the increasing demand in such industries. Taking a step towards sustainability consumers are looking for the alternatives to start their cold vehicles without harming the environment which is fulfilled by the cold start systems. With the recent advancements in environment regulations, this industry is compelled to search for a substitute of traditional cold starting techniques and in present times, cold starting system is the unique alternative to them.

What is the Market Potential of Cold Start System?

With the recent technological advancement in cold start system, it is expected to gain large customers. Global automotive fuel injector market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2021 and 2027. Required efforts are being made within the industry to meet the fleet average SULEV30 requirement for upcoming United States Tier 3/LEV III emissions regulation set for full implementation in 2025. Automobile manufacturers in countries like Europe and China showed a great shift towards cold start systems to eliminate particulate matter (hazardous gases) efficiently to result in cleaner emissions due to more regulations on effect for gasoline vehicles. Automakers like Honda have found cold start systems as a solution to eliminate the particulate matter and started featuring them on their key platforms in United States models since 2016.

Cold Start System Market Segmentation

Gasoline and diesel fuel engines are difficult to start in cold weather due to the low volatility of the fuel.

Based on the engine type, cold start system can be segmented into:

Gasoline

Diesel

Electronic

Based on the heating time, cold start system can be segmented into:

Rapid heating (up to 1,100 °C in 2 seconds)

Short heating (approx. 3 minutes)

Short pre-heating time (only 15 to 20 seconds) & long post-flame time (up to 6 minutes)

Long heating (approx. 30 minutes)

Based on the engine sizes, cold start system can be segmented into:

Below 12 Liters

12.14 – 19.67 Liters (741 – 1200 CID)

Over 18.03 Liters (1100 CID)

Based on the battery voltage, cold start system can be segmented into:

12 Volts battery

24 Volts battery

Based on the sensors, cold start system can be segmented into:

Microprocessor

Temperature sensor

Engine speed sensor

Who are the Key Players in Cold Start System Market?

Borg Warner Inc.

Corning Inc.

Perkins Engines Company Limited

Thermex Systems

Bosch and DENSO Corporation

The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the Cold Start SystemMarket report comprehensively. In addition, the research encompasses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Cold Start SystemMarket vendor in an in-depth manner.

The Cold Start SystemMarket report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Cold Start SystemMarket look like after the forecast period?

look like after the forecast period? Which region has the highest contribution to the global Cold Start SystemMarket and why?

and why? Which players remain at the top of the global Cold Start SystemMarket ?

? What opportunities are available for the Cold Start SystemMarket players to expand their production footprint?

players to expand their production footprint? Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Cold Start SystemMarket?

What are the Recent Advancements in Cold Start System Market?

The invention of sensors such as microprocessor and temperature sensor enhanced the utility of entire system by delivering starting fluid more precisely than any other injection system when clubbed with cold start devices. There exist a full automatic system ensuring the proper amount of starting fluid will be injected into the engine at the proper time. The system also maintain flow by reserving enough fluid, after starting, to prevent the engine from dying. There is a huge scope for more such innovations from the automotive component manufacturers.

Increase in demand of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles compared to that of heavy commercial vehicles increased the usage of 12 Volts batteries which gives an opportunity to the manufacturers to produce more of the low costing devices such as glow plugs for 12V battery. Heating time plays a major role as the cold start device which can heat the engine much faster are always in demand by the automotive manufacturers.

