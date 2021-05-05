Splined Sleeves Market Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities 2031

In the recent past, the automotive industry has transformed at a rapid pace, thereby necessitating the component manufacturers to adapt to the OEM demand. The changes in the dimension of the shaft have led the splined sleeve manufacturers to transform their manufacturing process to suit the concurrent requirement. The upgradation in gear technology has further revved up the customization needed at the OEM end.

A sizeable volume of the global fleet of passenger cars as well as commercial vehicles has been replaced with new technology vehicles that have imparted a ripple effect on the components used. It is estimated that during the next half decade almost 10% of the present global fleet of vehicles will be replaced with those embedded with customized components, thereby creating ample demand for products in customized splined sleeves market

Sleeve Market Segmentation:

Based on the length, splined sleeve market can be segmented into:

250 mm

300 mm

500 mm

1000 mm

2000 mm

Based on the root diameter, splined sleeve market can be segmented into:

Small (11-18mm)

Medium (21-29mm)

Large (32-46mm)

Based on the sleeve size, splined sleeve market can be segmented into:

Short sleeve

Long sleeve

Based on the splined type, splined sleeve market can be segmented into:

Flanged bronze

Flanged bronze with holes

Round steel

Based on the material, splined sleeve market can be segmented into:

Steel

Bronze

Based on end user usage, splined sleeve market can be segmented into:

Heavy Machines

Automobiles

Aviation

Bicycles

Based on application, splined sleeve market can be segmented into:

Commercial

Defense

The Splined Sleeves Market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Splined Sleeves Market look like after the forecast period?

look like after the forecast period? Which region has the highest contribution to the global Splined Sleeves Market and why?

and why? Which players remain at the top of the global Splined Sleeves Market ?

? What opportunities are available for the Splined Sleeves Market players to expand their production footprint?

players to expand their production footprint? Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Splined Sleeves Market?

Why are Industries Stipulating Investment in Splined Sleeves?

Automotive companies are aware of the need for torque which can have high engine rotational speed which will result in a better product quality. Based on the automotive industry requirement, the manufacturers are offering splined sleeves under two variants – still and movable splined sleeves. Considering the level of accuracy required to produce splined sleeves, the OEMs are very careful in their vendor selection. In order to offer high volume of splined sleeves in quick turnaround time, several small suppliers lacked the eye to detail, consequently leading to faulty products. This has led OEMs to carefully scrutinize each batch of order received, consequently eliminating several smaller players from the supply landscape.

Are Simplified Splined Sleeves more Potential Market?

In the past few years, several splined sleeve manufacturers have taken a forward approach to switch or tweak the design to align to the complimentary part attached to it. With the growth in the need of different kinds of splined sleeve there are few which made it to basic design which most of the OEMs purchase. Now, the splined sleeves are less bulky and more linear.

