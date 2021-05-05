Absorbable Nonwoven Textiles Market 2021-2031: Analyzed by Business Growth, Development Factors and Future Prospects

The absorbable nonwoven textiles market is expected to be mainly driven by increasing number of invasive surgeries, wound care, etc. Many of the patient prefer to opt for absorbable nonwoven textiles rather than non-absorbable nonwoven textiles due to durability. The absorbable nonwoven textiles once used gets absorbed over the time and hence patient do not requires to change the dressing of the wound frequently, driving the growth of the absorbable nonwoven textiles market.

Nonwoven textiles are defines as material such as sheets bonded together by the process of entangling fibers mechanically, thermally or chemically. Properties such as strength, durability, dimensional stability, controllable porosity, etc. are the factors which favors the use of nonwoven textiles as compared to woven textiles. The absorbable nonwoven textiles are used for various medical benefits such as it is effective barrier against bacteria, reduces airborne contamination, can be tailored as per requirement, etc. The absorbable nonwoven textiles helps to protect the wound site and subsequently helps to heal when it is starts absorbing inside the body..

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Absorbable Nonwoven Textiles Market

The global demand for absorbable non-woven textiles faced a major rise in 2020 as a result of rising demands from healthcare industries for the production of face masks, facial and hand wipes, shields etc due to rising cases of Covid-19. As the health related consciousness among the people in 2021 is high, the market players are tirelessly engaged in improving their operations to maintain their respective positions.

Growing adoption by healthcare sector continues to act as key trend in this market. In 2021, healthcare professionals prefer to use absorbable non-woven textiles in comparison to other woven-textile fibres due to its potential of getting adapted as per changing requirements as regards processing and utilization properties which is creating magnificant attraction.

Rising demands for hygiene products added significant progress in 2020. Currently, the users are opting for those non-woven textiles due to its wide applications such as infection resistance, convenience, cost-efficiency, protection, waterproof application, comfortability etc.

Absorbable Nonwoven Textiles Market: Segmentation

The global absorbable nonwoven textiles market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user and region.

By product type, absorbable nonwoven textiles market is segmented as:

Surgical Dressing

Sutures

By end user, absorbable nonwoven textiles market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Absorbable Nonwoven Textiles Market: Competitive Analysis

The global absorbable nonwoven textiles market is expected to witness significant growth due to increasing product availability and adoption across the world. By product type, surgical dressings expected to be the most lucrative segment in terms of revenue due to higher product adoption. By end user, the global absorbable nonwoven textiles market is expected to be dominated by hospitals due to higher patient footfall. The manufacturers in the market are trying to improve their product’s geographical footprints by undergoing partnerships, collaborations with various regional players.

The key participants operating in the global absorbable nonwoven textiles market are:

The key participants operating in the global absorbable nonwoven textiles market are:

Scafftex

Eastex Products, Inc

Shawmut Corp

Bally Ribbon Mills

J-Pac Medical

Apex Mills Corp

