Lucintel Forecasts Dope dyed yarn Market to Reach $14.6 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the dope dyed yarn market is projected to reach an estimated $14.6 billion by 2025 from $11.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for synthetic fibers, such as polyester, nylon, and viscose in various applications and increasing use of dope dyeing technique as it improves color uniformity, color fastness, and reduces water and dyestuff consumption.

Browse 159 figures / charts and 133 tables in this 200 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in dope dyed yarn market by application (textile ,automotive, home furnishing and others), material type (Polyester, Nylon and others), denier type (30-250, 250-500, 500-1200, and 1200-3000), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Polyester market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on material type, the dope dyed yarn market is segmented into application, material type, and denier type. Lucintel forecasts that the polyester market is expected to remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for polyester in textile industry.

“Within the dope dyed yarn market, the textile segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application, the textile segment is expected to be the largest application and is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand from apparel and clothing accessories.

“Asia pacific will dominate the dope dyed yarn market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growing population and rising disposable income.

Major players of dope dyed yarn market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Recron, Hangzhou United Textile co. Ltd, Filatex, Vardhaman textile, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, and Bombay Dyeing, and others are among the major dope dyed yarn providers.

