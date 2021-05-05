Lucintel Forecasts Drinkware Market to Reach $119 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the drinkware market is projected to reach an estimated $12.4 billion by 2025 from $10.4 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increase in beverage consumption, growing hotel and catering industries, and increasing middle class disposal income.

Browse 152 figures / charts and 86 tables in this 193 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in drinkware market by product type, which includes wine glass, beer glass, coffee mugs and tea cups, everyday glasses, cocktail, spirit, and others, material (glass, bone china, porcelain/stoneware, steel, and others), end use (commercial, and personal), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Glass market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on material type, the drinkware market is segmented into glass, bone china, porcelain/stoneware, steel, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the glass market is expected to remain the largest segment largest material type, and will also witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to low cost, environmentally friendly, and low health risk benefits.

“Within the drinkware market, the everyday segment is expected to remain the largest end use”

Based on end use, the everyday segment is expected to witness the largest product type and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its multipurpose and versatile use for households.

“Asia pacific will dominate the drinkware market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing population, increasing disposal income, and growth in the hospitality industry.

Major players of drinkware market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Arc International, AnHui DeLi Glassware, Libbey, Pasabache, Bormioli Rocco, The Oneida Group, Steelite International, and Ocean Glass and others are among the major drinkware providers.

