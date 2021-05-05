Lucintel Forecasts Electrically Conductive Coatings Market to Reach $21.3 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the electrically conductive coatings market is projected to reach an estimated $21.3 billion by 2025 from $15.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for electrically conductive coatings in consumer electronics, solar panels, and automotive industries.

Browse 154 figures / charts and 137 tables in this 247 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in electrically conductive coatings market by conductive filler (silver filler based coatings, silver coated copper filler based coatings, carbon filler based coatings, nickel filler based coatings, and others), end use (consumer electronics, solar, automotive, aerospace, bioscience, and others), polymer (epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, polyester, and others), application (displays, photovoltaic cells, EMI/RFI coatings, capacitors and supercapacitors, batteries, ESD/Antistatic coatings, solid state lighting, and fuel cells), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/electrically-conductive-coatings-market.aspx

“Silver coated copper filled market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on conductive filler, the electrically conductive coatings market is segmented into silver filler based coatings, silver coated copper filler based coatings, carbon filler based coatings, nickel filler based coatings, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the silver coated copper filler based coatings market is expected to remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its features like excellent conductivity, durability, and low cost as compared to silver based coating.

“Within the electrically conductive coatings market, the consumer electronics segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the wireless segment is expected to witness the largest end use industry and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increase in demand of cell phones, computers, calculators, LEDs, medical devices, electronic displays, and touch panels.

“Asia pacific will dominate the electrically conductive coatings market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing demand of consumer electronics, solar panels, and automotive industries especially in China, India, South Korea, and Japan.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/electrically-conductive-coatings-market.aspx

Major players of electrically conductive coatings market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. PPG, Henkel, AkzoNobel, Axalta Coatings, Creative Materials, RPM, MG Chemicals, Parker Hannifin, Holland Shielding, Shenzhen Kanglibang, and Altana Group and others are among the major electrically conductive coatings providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/electrically-conductive-coatings-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com