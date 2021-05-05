Lucintel Forecasts Epoxy Curing Agents in the Composites Industry Market to Grow at a CAGR 2.8%

According to the recent study the epoxy curing agents in the composites industry market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing use of high-performance epoxy based composite materials and the growth of end use industries.

Browse 131 figures / charts and 96 tables in this 205 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in epoxy curing agents in the composites industry market by end use (wind energy, pipe and tank, aerospace and others), product type (aromatic amine, aliphatic amine, cycloaliphatic amine, catalyst, dicyandiamide, anhydride, and others) and region (North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World).

“Aliphatic amine market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the epoxy curing agents in the composites industry market is segmented into aromatic amine, aliphatic amine, cycloaliphatic amine, catalyst, dicyandiamide, anhydride, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the aromatic amine market is expected to remain the largest segment. The aromatic amine segment is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period, supported by growing demand for high performance composites in aerospace applications.

“Within the epoxy curing agents in the composites industry market, the wind energy segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the wind energy segment is expected to largest end use industry supported by increasing use of composites materials in wind blade manufacturing. Aerospace is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing production of advanced aircraft models with high composite content.

“Asia pacific will dominate the Epoxy curing agents in the composites industry market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for composites in pipe and tank and wind energy industries.

Major players of epoxy curing agents in the composites industry market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Evonik, BASF, Huntsman, Hexion, and Dow Dupont and others are among the major epoxy curing agents in the composites industry providers.

