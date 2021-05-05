Lucintel Forecasts Epoxy Resin in the Composites Industry to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the epoxy resin in the composites industry is projected to reach an estimated $4.2 billion by 2025 from $3.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this industry is primarily driven by increasing use of epoxy resin in aerospace, electrical and electronic, wind energy, and pipe & tank. Epoxy provides superior properties over other thermoset such as polyester, vinyl ester, etc. in the areas of improved adhesion, chemical and heat resistance along with enhanced mechanical performance.

Browse 102 figures / charts and 77 tables in this 155 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in epoxy resin in the composites industry by end use industry (transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, pipe and tank, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and others), region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW), and by country ( US, Canada, Germany ,UK, France, China, India, Japan, Taiwan, Middle East, and others).

“Electrical and electronics industry is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use industry, the epoxy resin in the composites industry is segmented into transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, pipe and tank, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the electrical and electronics industry is expected to remains the largest segment. The aerospace segment is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period, supported by introduction of new aircraft programs and increasing penetration of composites in commercial aircraft such as Boeing 787 and Airbus 350.

“Asia pacific will dominate the epoxy resin in the composites Industry in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period.

Major players of epoxy resin in the composites industry are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this Industry. Hexion, Huntsman Corporations, Olin Corporation, and Nan Ya Plastics Corporation are among the major epoxy resin in the composites providers.

